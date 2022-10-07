Tori Spelling in plunging minidress promotes show

Tori Spelling wears a plunging minidress while promoting her show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Tori Spelling wore a dazzling, plunging sparkly minidress as she promoted her show, Messyness.

The 49-year-old actress shared a picture of herself sitting on the same couch she sits on during Messyness. The show sees her and co-hosts, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Adam Rippon, and Teddy Ray, watching and reacting to hilarious clips of people having wild nights out.

Spelling looked ready to jump right into hosting, as she sat with her legs crossed and a small smile on her lips.

Her plunging minidress hugged her body and reflected the light of the studio in a dazzling manner. She paired the minidress with stockings and elegant gold platform high heels.

To add to the silver and gold theme, she wore gold hoop earrings and a gold chain necklace.

To finish her look, she wore her blonde hair partially up in a bun, with the rest hanging down her back and several strands framing her face.

Tori Spelling promoted her comedy show in plunging minidress

Spelling posted her dazzling outfit to her Instagram Story to urge her followers to watch the latest episode of Messyness. The show is on its second season and ran its latest episode on October 6, 2022, on MTV.

Pic credit: @torispelling/Instagram

The comedy clip show is just one of many recent endeavors that the American actress, producer, and author has taken on.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Spelling first rose to prominence by nabbing the major role of Donna Martin on Beverly Hills, 90210 in 1990. She starred in the series for a decade and, since then, has continued to appear in numerous sitcoms.

Most recently, she appeared on The Masked Singer for the third time and also started a podcast with her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star, Jennie Garth, titled 9021OMG.

The podcast is a nostalgia trip as they recall memories and experiences from the decade in which they appeared on the show.

In addition to this, as Messyness wraps up its second season, there’s a chance the show could be renewed for a third season by MTV.

Spelling recently reunited with her brother and mother

In addition to promoting her show and reminiscing about Beverly Hills, 90210, Spelling also recently had a family reunion with her mother, Candy, and brother, Randy.

Spelling took to Instagram to share the occasion, which was a bit more momentous than a typical family get-together. In her post, Spelling revealed that it had been 20 years since she, Candy, and Randy had all gone out to dinner together.

The reunion came about because Spelling wanted to celebrate her mother’s birthday. The rare reunion was especially sweet considering that Spelling and her family have been involved in decades worth of public feuding and drama.

The estrangement between Spelling and her mother has been especially pronounced since Spelling’s father, Aaron, passed away in 2006. Most of the issues between Spelling and her family appeared to be financial.

However, Spelling is putting her best foot forward as she reunites with her family and continues to promote her latest TV show.

Messyness airs on Thursdays at 9 pm PST on MTV.