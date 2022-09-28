Tori Spelling in a tight black dress twins with Jennie Garth on the red carpet

Tori Spelling stunned in a tight black dress to twin with Jennie Garth on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Tori Spelling was stunning in a tight black dress to twin with Jennie Garth on the red carpet. Tori made her debut in the limelight with her first major role as Donna Martin on Beverly Hills.

The intricate jet black dress was tight fitting to accentuate the actress’ figure, and it featured dark roses, long see-through sleeves, and padded shoulders, and though it cropped at the thighs–the sheer cover with roses reached to her mid-shins.

Tori’s long, bright blonde hair was half up, and the rest fell loosely around her in soft waves that reached her waist. Her makeup was classic, with long dark lashes and pink lips.

The 49-year-old actress accessorized with dangling hoops earrings and several rings on both hands. Her manicured nails were long and extravagant, which were perfectly suited for the overall look.

Tori completed her outfit with tall black heels that complemented her long legs.

The Hollywood star held hands with Actress Jennie Garth on the red carpet. Jennie also looked spectacular in a black jumpsuit made from the same material and featuring the same dark roses.

The two actresses looked radiant together and were a beautiful sight to behold.

Tori Spelling celebrates her mom

Tori and her mom, Candy Spelling, had reportedly been through many ups and many dramatic downs. However, it seems the family is ready to leave the past in the past and celebrate each other.

Tori recently posted a photo to Instagram in celebration of her mom’s birthday.

In the caption, Tori wrote, “Loved celebrating this goddess tonight. One thing I’ve learned recently… life is short. So, hold those near and dear to you as close as you can. I love you with all my heart Mommy.”

The two looked happy and appreciative of each other in the special photo.

Tori Spelling threw a ‘booby bash’ party

In July, Tori had to replace her breast implants with new ones as needed to avoid “implant rupture, wrinkling, asymmetry, scarring, pain, and infection,” as advised by the FDA.

Tori went all out to celebrate her journey by throwing an all-pink “booby bash,” which also raised funds for a nonprofit that helps those with cancer, We Got This.

The actress posted a series of photos that showed off that amazing event.

She included in her caption, “In true Tori style I decide to throw an all pink booby bash and have it in honor of my friend @elissakalver and her unbelievable cancer charity @wegotthis_org ! Her journey started with breast cancer and her fight continues as it spread.”