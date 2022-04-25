Topless Lauren Hutton, 78, spills beauty secrets

Model Lauren Hutton goes topless at 78 for Harper’s Bazaar May 2022 cover. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

For Lauren Hutton, age is merely a number. The model proved she’s still confident in her abilities by posing topless for Harper’s Bazaar’s May 2022 cover story.

Lauren still models at 78, marking nearly 60 years on the runway. She is known for her authenticity and her signature tooth gap. Her career began when she was only 20 years old and signed a massive contract in a business dominated by women under 30.

She revealed, “I’m not going to try and look younger. I’m happy to still be modeling, and I’m still an athlete.”

Lauren graced photos wearing a Gucci jacket and pants and two gold necklaces from Tiffany & Co. The model took a confident pose as she left the suit jacket open and used her arms to cover her chest.

Her face looks almost entirely makeup-free, giving fans a natural look to work with. Her hair is styled naturally, with her wavy locks pushed back and out of her face.

She wears a large grin on her face, showing off her famous gapped teeth and bright blue eyes.

The post features various photos of the model in varying outfits from large and luxurious brands and designers such as Jil Sander, FoundRae, Lisa Eisner Jewelry, Cartier, A.W.A.K.E. Mode, Giorgio Armani, Patricia Von Musulin, ALAÏA, AGMES Jewelry, Alighieri Jewelry, and Rolex.

Along with the impressive photos of her modeling at almost 80, the long-time model shared some of her beauty tips with the magazine.

Harper’s Bazaar features Lauren’s story in which she reveals that after growing up in places like Charleston, Miami, and Tampa, her “idea of beauty” wasn’t another model but a grasshopper. She confessed she saw a “giant orange and yellow grasshopper with pastel wings” when she was a child, and that grasshopper became the essence of beauty to her.

She admitted that she doesn’t spend a lot of time with skincare (because she’s “usually in a rush to get to bed and make love or read) and doesn’t care for cosmetic procedures that would make her look different.

In fact, she confessed that the only real “beauty ritual” she has is washing her face with soap and water and using StriVectin S.T.A.R. Light Retinol Night Oil after.

Along with washing her face, she has an aloe plant that she gathers leaves from and uses the aloe on her face and even her cleavage. To keep her hair healthy, she rubs castor oil on her scalp.

Lauren created her own makeup line in the past, but her line doesn’t exist now because she “couldn’t keep up with the business.” Despite the makeup line being done, she still has the compacts and travels with her own products. She admitted, “If I lose them, I’m dead.”

Lauren was approaching 30 years old when she got the idea to protect herself with a contract from baseball player Catfish Hunter, who refused to play without a contract. Since then, she’s been a stark face in the modeling field, and it doesn’t look like she plans on stopping soon.