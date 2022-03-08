Topless Britney Spears shares plans for ‘having babies in Polynesia’

Britney Spears shared another topless snap from a recent vacation with her fiance Sam Asghari, says she wants to have babies in Polynesia. ©ImageCollect.com/mjt/Admedia

Britney Spears seems ready to start a family with her fiance Sam Asghari.

The pop-star, 40, has once again shared more topless snaps with followers, this time declaring she is ready to “have babies.”

Britney looked to be sharing the photo series from her most recent tropical getaway with Sam, something the couple seems to enjoy doing fairly frequently since the singer was freed from her 13-year-long conservatorship just over three months ago.

Britney shared more topless pics while declaring she wants to have babies

Wearing just tiny yellow bikini bottoms with a pink trim and hip strings, Brit brought summer to social media and had fans going crazy over her caption choice, which simply stated, “Planning on having babies in Polynesia 👶🏼🤷🏼‍♀️☀️🏝 !!!!!!”

Many of her followers were in full support of the star moving forward with her life, writing things like “Whatever you want !!,” “BEACHNEY ✨✨✨ free Britney is my favorite…,” and “Having or making?”

While plenty of fans seemed to be encouraging, others were less than impressed with Britney’s risque post and declaration.

“I’m glad she’s happy. I’m glad she’s free. But she’s already a mother. She needs to put some clothes on, go home, and be a good mom to her sons,” wrote one disgruntled commenter.

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Another fan shared their views on the singer’s choice of clothing, or lack-thereof, commenting, “I was your fan since I was 13 y old. I’m sorry but this is disturbing. I get you got your “freedom “ back but this is too cheap . You are more classier than that.”

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

This is not the first time Britney has hinted at wanting more kids

As her fans are sure to know, Britney has not been too shy about expressing herself since she gained her freedom from the control of her father, Jamie Spears.

The singer took to Instagram last year, posting a photo of baby feet and adult feet, as she said she was “ready to have another baby,” as reported on by Monsters & Critics.

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

The post, which has since been taken off her account, was the first real glimpse into a future that Britney appears to desire with her longtime beau.

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney and Sam also have a wedding to look forward to, with fans hoping that it will happen sometime this year after the pair got engaged following the courts’ decision to end her conservatorship.

No wedding date has been announced yet, and details about the event remain fuzzy.