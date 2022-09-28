Too Hot To Handle star Beaux Raymond reveals her toned physique in sports bra and skintight shorts

Beaux looked gorgeous in an orange dress at the 2022 Beauty Awards in London, UK. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Too Hot To Handle alum Beaux Raymond shamelessly showed off her toned physique in a sports bra and skintight shorts during a workout sesh at The MAD studio in Sidcup, England.

It’s no secret that Beaux turned heads during her time on Too Hot To Handle Season 3, but she continues to captivate off-camera with her rockin’ body.

The 5-feet-4-inch tall beauty fell head over heels for fellow contestant Harry Johnson on the show, and while the two have since split up, Beaux appears to be taking everything in stride.

Her reality television days may be over (at least for now), but we doubt Beaux will be returning to her old job as a legal secretary anytime soon.

The 24-year-old has become a well-known model after reportedly signing with top London talent agency Neon Management.

As seen on her Instagram, Beaux’s been taking time to focus on fitness, and it’s clearly paying off because she’s still too hot to handle.

Beaux Raymond’s body is #GOALS in a matching sports bra and skintight shorts

Beaux recently shared an Instagram story that got everyone talking, not just her 586k followers.

In the photo, she’s wearing a Nike Pro sports bra and matching shorts so tight you might think they’re painted on her flawlessly toned curves.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She captioned the jaw-dropping post with “always a nice start to a Friday 😍.”

Pic credit: @_beauxraymond_/Instagram

Another Instagram post Beaux shared perfectly demonstrates how she’s feeling these days as she paused on a beach for a photo wearing a burnt orange two-piece ensemble.

Beaux’s bronze skin shimmered against the inky black sky, and in true model fashion, she posed with her manicured hands pressed to her temples.

Oh, and of course, we have to talk about her gorgeous blonde locks, which were beautifully styled and straightened for the Gods!

The cherry on top of this unforgettable look was the attention to accessories. Beaux wore a sleek black bag over her shoulder to compliment a few tasteful jewelry choices, including a pendant belly ring that draws the eye right to her chiseled abs.

The post’s caption read, “Being happy being me 🖤.”

Beaux even makes traveling look sexy

If you follow Beaux on Instagram, you know she’s always jet-setting to a new location, but the model never sacrifices on style.

In another recent post, she shared what she believes is the “comfiest tracksuit ever” while standing with her luggage at the London Stansted Airport.

The mauve number by Club L London hugs Beaux in all the right places, and we don’t know about you, but we’ve never seen airport clothes look so good!

Beaux Raymond from Too Hot To Handle is obviously thriving, and her social media is nothing short of inspiring.