Toni Storm stuns in skimpy lingerie for Fitness Gurls shoot

All Elite Wrestling star Toni Storm showed off another stunning shot from her recent appearance in Fitness Gurls magazine, which features the Australian wrestler sans clothes on the cover.

For her latest content share, Storm showed her fans and followers an image from the fitness mag in which she modeled skimpy black lingerie.

The former WWE superstar wore the one-piece as she posed sideways against an open door frame with a lamp and window showing the outdoors in the background.

She kept one hand resting upon her leg and the other behind her shoulder-length blonde hair for the pose, which also featured Storm looking off to the side rather than at the photo’s viewer.

Visible along with her impressive physique is the large face tattoo on the lower portion of her leg, one of many tats she has on her body.

The photo was one of several that Storm shared with her fans from her recent magazine shoot. Her issue just recently arrived in print and digital formats, with Storm gracing the United States edition’s cover.

Storm photographer has captured other wrestling stars

The Toni Storm lingerie image above arrived courtesy of photographer J.R. Hutton for the Fitness Gurls shoot, and she’s one of several wrestling stars that Hutton’s captured.

Based on the official Instagram page for @onedopephotographer, Hutton has taken many gorgeous photos of stars from AEW, WWE, and Impact Wrestling.

Among his recent selections are images of WWE NXT star Gigi Dolin and WWE SmackDown stars Maxxine Dupri, Aliyah, and Scarlett Bordeaux.

Hutton has also captured Impact Wrestling stars Deonna Purrazzo and Cassie Lee (below), among other wrestling stars.

Toni Storm featured at Battle of the Belts III

When Toni Storm isn’t modeling for glamorous fitness magazine cover shoots, she’s busy with her career in All Elite Wrestling. She was part of the recent AEW Battle of the Belts III show, which was presented on TV on Saturday.

Storm appeared at ringside to support her friend and tag team partner, AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa, as she defended the title against Jamie Hayter.

Thunder Rosa’s challenger also brought her allies to ringside, Rebel and Dr. Britt Baker DMD. During the match, Baker and Storm got into it outside the ring, which ultimately played into the finish.

At one point, Baker delivered a kick to knock down Storm at the ringside area. However, as Baker was bragging, Storm was able to hit a DDT on her. The outside situation had Hayter distracted, allowing Rosa to surprise her with several pinfall attempts, eventually securing one for the win.

It’s unknown what will be next for Toni Storm following her friends’ successful title defense at Battle of the Belts III. One has to wonder if a singles match against Dr. Britt Baker is in her upcoming schedule or another tag team bout alongside Thunder Rosa.

AEW Dynamite airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TBS.