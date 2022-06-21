Toni Storm models skimpy thong bikini for beach scenes

Former WWE star Toni Storm following a match on SmackDown. Pic credit: WWE

All Elite Wrestling star Toni Storm enjoys life in Florida as she poses in a captivating beach scene for her fans and followers. The 26-year-old New Zealand-Australian professional wrestler has left WWE behind but seems to be doing just fine.

Upon leaving WWE, she wowed many fans when she made the big decision to launch an OnlyFans page, something not many wrestlers have done.

In addition, she joined the WWE’s rival company, AEW, and continues to show why WWE may have needed to find a way to keep her in the company.

Toni Storm poses for beach scene with buns out

WWE is known for cultivating some impressive talents in its women’s division, including stars like NXT champ Mandy Rose, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Alexa Bliss.

Former WWE NXT UK champ Toni Storm may have also been part of that list, but she requested her release from the company this past December. She’s now with AEW and also promoting her own content.

Just ahead of WWE’s RAW television show on Monday evening, Toni Storm shared her latest scintillating photo as she posed on wooden steps at the beach. The 26-year-old wrestling star had a serious look on her face along with a skimpy white or light blue bikini.

Storm was looking super tan with a visible tan line on her left hip and a sandy backside, possibly from posing in the sand a bit. Her caption features just a sun emoji and credit to the photographer.

She’s credited Daniel Forero for the latest photo from Florida, which may have been part of a more extensive photo shoot for exclusive content or to share elsewhere.

Toni shared another photo from Forero on her Instagram last week, as she posed facing forwards under a dock or boardwalk. In this particular image, she wore a light blue bikini and kneeled in the sane with both arms up as she looked towards the camera.

Forero also shares photos of the various models he shoots, including Storm. The picture below arrived on his Instagram this past week with Storm in a skimpy light-colored bikini in the water.

Toni Storm’s OnlyFans launched after WWE exit

On Instagram, Toni Storm currently boasts almost 700,000 followers. While that’s nowhere near the following of superstars like Mandy Rose, Alexa Bliss, or Sasha Banks, her following is likely to grow further with her popularity in AEW.

WWE released Storm last December. She then debuted with their rival this past March and was part of their Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament. She’d reach the semifinals, where she lost to Dr. Britt Baker.

In addition to her professional wrestling career, Storm also has an OnlyFans. According to UK’s Daily Mail, she launched her exclusive content on OF around the time of her AEW debut and quickly earned $33,000 in subscription fees.

“Badass Wrestler with the Best A**. Phat A** Aussie,” her OF page description reads.

The subscriptions currently cost $19.99 per month. According to Daily Mail, three years before starting her OnlyFans, Storm was part of a nude photo and video leak, which caused her to delete her social media accounts temporarily.

She’s since bounced back from the scandal and has embraced her popularity with fans. In addition to joining AEW and launching an OF page, Storm got married to NJPW star Juice Robinson.