Toni Storm in bikini is covered in sand

Toni Storm poses with lipstick on. Pic credit: @tonistorm_/Instagram

Former WWE star Toni Storm is back in her swimwear for another wowing social media snap.

Toni posted to her Instagram on Monday with a bombshell photo as she lounged around on shores, and it was a Baywatch vibe as she sizzled in a skimpy bikini while largely covered in sand.

The 26-year-old wrestler delighted her army of followers as she showcased her fit and curvy frame while lying down and enjoying the perks of a sandy beach.

Toni lay on her front and semi-propped up using her arms. She opted for a tiny and high-cut bikini in monochrome prints, also going for a cheeky thong finish as she drew attention to her gym-honed thighs, calves, and waistline.

Toni was barefoot and looking to her side, also wearing her blonde hair down and slightly damp for a matted look.

The All Elite Wrestling star used her caption to drive fans to her bio for more about her. Fans have left over 28,000 likes in 24 hours.

New Zealand-born Toni has been sharing plenty of her sculpted figure of late. Last month, she shared an athletic shot of herself jumping high in the air and running across a beach at sunset – again, she was bikini-clad for a wowing show of her silhouette.

Toni opted for a printed blue-and-white swimsuit as she told fans to “JUMP on over” to her bio.

Toni Storm has a zero-tolerance policy for trolls

Toni largely receives praise from her adoring fans, but it looks like even she isn’t immune to social media hate.

“People can say what they want about me, and that’s none of my business. You know, the birds are still gonna sing the next morning, and I’m gonna get up and go to the gym and continue to better myself and stay in the zone,” the star told Muscle & Fitness while discussing her high-profile online presence.

She added that developing a “tough” mentality can be challenging for women: “I urge every young woman to just take care of their head, number one, and not listen to anyone, not care about what strangers have to say.”

Toni Storm wears fierce fighting fit in 2022

Recent shares from Toni have been showcasing her ripped body. Four days ago, she posted from the ring in an edgy matching co-ord look comprised of criss-cross and lace-up pants in red and black, plus a matching crop top.

The outfit showed off her cheesegrater abs and golden tan. She tagged herself at Arthur Ashe Stadium.