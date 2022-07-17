Toni Storm goes nearly nude with topless tease for exclusive shoot

AEW star Toni Storm posed nearly nude. Pic credit: @tonistorm_/Instagram

While Toni Storm is best known for smashing heads in the wrestling ring, she’s also known for turning heads with her racy online content.

The All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star has amassed a large following of over 700,000 fans on her Instagram page, where she regularly dons skimpy attire outside the ring.

Storm’s latest post featured her in a flame-covered garment, seeming to suggest there might be an entirely nude photo shoot as she lowers her flaming jacket or shirt.

With only underwear or bikini bottoms visible, Storm teases that she’s going topless, suggesting fans can check out more from the photoshoot at her exclusive offering on OnlyFans.

As Toni Storm’s latest IG post hit the internet, it quickly grabbed attention, racking up tens of thousands of Likes for the former WWE and Ring of Honor Star.

Storm, a previous WWE UK NXT Women’s Champion, has since moved on to work with AEW. She previously told colleague Renee Paquette about leaving WWE and launching her OnlyFans.

Toni Storm sizzles in nearly-nude photo

Temperatures around the United States are surging past 100 degrees in some areas, with extreme heat warnings possible. Even with the AC on full blast, Toni Storm’s sizzling content often contributes to high temperatures as well.

As of this writing, Storm’s scorching hot Instagram photo on Sunday had racked up over 30,000 Likes for the wrestling star. In a caption, she advised fans to head to OnlyFans to see the rest of this shoot.

She also credited Orlando, Florida’s Daniel Forero as the photographer for helping her create the latest IG heatwave.

It’s no surprise that Daniel Forero has helped other wrestling stars bring the heat with his photos. Based on his Instagram page, other clients have included WWE’s Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Sonya Deville, as well as Impact Wrestling’s Chelsea Green.

Forero also helped bring to life the stunning photo featuring Toni Storm below, as she poses in one of her sleeveless t-shirts and a pair of bikini bottoms.

Storm spoke about leaving WWE and her OnlyFans

Last month, Storm was part of a YouTube interview conducted by another former WWE employee, Renee “Young” Paquette. During the interview, Storm spoke about her decision to leave WWE due to being “miserable” with the company.

Storm, 26, told Paquette that she once thought WWE was her whole purpose in life. However, she said that over time, it became a place where she was unhappy due to feeling she couldn’t succeed there. Storm said she realized it wasn’t going to work out, saying she wanted more control over her life and to be happy.

She requested her release from WWE, which they granted immediately, allowing her to leave in December 2021. Upon her release, she had a 90-day non-compete clause in her contract barring her from working for her other wrestling promotions.

During the 90 days, Storm said she visited Australia for a month to return to her home area. She also launched an OnlyFans page, which took off a big way. She said she didn’t fully understand what it was about at first and “kind of fell into it,” as some friends helped her out.

“To be honest, quitting was better for me, not just mentally but financially,” she told Paquette, adding that she couldn’t have OnlyFans while in WWE, which “kinda sucks.”

Storm said there are a lot of photoshoots involved in creating her OF content, with “a lot of lingerie, a lot of swimsuits” and that her “whole house is just Victoria’s Secret.”

While there’s work involved, she said she’s “loving” OnlyFans as it lets her channel her creative side and shows her fans more of who she is. Regarding the line she’s drawn with content, she said there is no full frontal nudity or pornographic material.

“I try to keep it as classy as possible,” Storm said, mentioning there’s “implied nudity” in some of her shoots.

Following her 90 days of the non-compete clause from WWE, Toni Storm signed on with rival All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and debuted this past March. Based on her comments in the interview above, she’s much happier with where she’s at now and has more control over her life.