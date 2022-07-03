Toni Storm flaunts buns in thong for ‘best work yet’

Toni Storm says she’s bringing her “best work yet” to the fans. Pic credit: @tonistorm_/Instagram

Toni Storm is once again giving fans a show, as she displayed a sizzling view while pumping some iron at the gym. Her latest visual arrives not long after Storm was involved in some in-ring action with her latest wrestling promotion.

The 26-year-old Australian pro wrestling star showed off an impressive physique and plenty of skin with bare buns on display for followers.

Several weeks ago, the former NXT UK Women’s Champion also spoke about her decision to leave World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and join the world of All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Storm revealing her ‘best work yet’ with new photos

The past week has featured plenty of scorching hot content from professional wrestling stars, including Raquel Rodriguez, Scarlett Bordeaux, and Mandy Rose. Add Toni Storm to that list, as she’s once again released a thirst trap to the masses on Instagram.

Storm revealed to fans and followers that she has a lot of new content on the way, and to preview what she has to offer, she showed off a snap from a gym session. Storm’s only wearing a white sleeveless shirt, thong bikini bottoms, and black boots for the visuals.

She provides a rear view as she’s seated on a workout bench gripping a pair of dumbbells for a guns and buns show. Storm is looking to the side as she prepares to make some serious gains at the gym.

The captivating image, courtesy of photographer Daniel Forero, definitely got fans’ attention, as it racked up over 73,000 Likes for Storm.

In a caption, Storm indicated she has “a LOT of new content,” but it will be exclusive to her OnlyFans. However, she teased potential subscribers that it’s her “best work yet” and well worth signing up for.

Storm’s latest image hit the Gram after several recent wrestling matches, including her challenging the AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa during last weekend’s AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door event.

Storm ultimately lost the battle for the title, coming up with a shoulder injury during the match. However, the duo showed respect for one another after the match.

They seemingly became allies at the AEW Rampage event on Friday. Storm battled Nyla Rose in the main event and picked up the win, but then ended up getting attacked by Nyla and ringside companion Marina Shafir. The incident brought Thunder Rosa rushing down to the ring to aid her former opponent in chasing away the attackers.

Storm spoke about leaving WWE for AEW

When Toni Storm arrived in WWE NXT UK, she had plenty of buzz behind her as a major star and captured the NXT UK Women’s Championship. However, she said things went from cool to not cool with WWE.

“I had some good times in WWE…it was cool at one point, and then it wasn’t. It changed, and I didn’t want anything to do with it,” Storm told Renee.

When asked at what point things changed for her with WWE, Storm revealed it was when she moved from NXT to SmackDown.

“My main goal in wrestling was to be on, you know, RAW or SmackDown main roster WWE TV…I got there and figured it out pretty soon. I realized this is just not going to work out. This isn’t the place for me at all.”

She said she’s still young at 26 and wanted to enjoy her career, but that just wasn’t the case with WWE.

Storm said one morning, she just woke up, and there was a “flipped switch,” and she quit WWE that day. From there, she had a 90-day no-compete clause in her contract, so she thought about her next steps.

Among her considerations was returning to Japan to work with their professional wrestling organization, but ultimately she was signed by Tony Khan’s All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Storm made her debut with the company on the March 30, 2022, episode of AEW Dynamite.

The wrestling promotion features other former WWE stars on the roster, including Jon Moxley, CM Punk, Chris Jericho, Matt Hardy, and Keith Lee.