Tom Brady is headed to Hollywood to make a movie after retiring from football

Weeks ago, NFL great Tom Brady announced his retirement from the league, following a brilliant career that included seven Super Bowl wins. Now, Brady will be taking his talents from the gridiron to a comedy film.

Based on the latest details, TB12 will star in and produce the film, which just so happens to involve the Super Bowl, a topic that Brady is quite familiar with. He won his seventh with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two NFL seasons ago.

The movie will include quite the cast list with Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Fields also starring in the football-themed film about a women’s road trip.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brady will produce and star in an upcoming comedy from Paramount Pictures and Endeavor Content called 80 For Brady. The movie focuses on four women, Tomlin, Fonda, Moreno, and Fields, taking a road trip to see their favorite quarterback in the Super Bowl.

It’s inspired by a true story where four women who are “the best of friends” traveled to see 2017’s Super Bowl LI, which featured Brady’s New England Patriots taking on the Atlanta Falcons.

The game was a thriller for Pats fans as it looked like the Falcons’ commanding 28-3 lead in the third quarter would lead to Atlanta winning the game. However, Tom Brady and the Pats came back to win it 34-28, the third-largest comeback win in NFL playoff history.

While the movie may include that aspect, the focus will be more on the four women and their road trip, along with the various “chaos that ensues” as they attempt to navigate the craziness of the Super Bowl.

Brady has a few acting credits to his resume, including cameo appearances as himself in an episode of HBO’s Entourage series and the 2015 film. He lent his voice to an animated version of himself in Family Guy and The Simpsons. Additionally, he’s hosted Saturday Night Live, showing his comedic abilities.

Rumors swirled that the Super Bowl champion and former NFL MVP might retire after his team’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021 NFL Playoffs. Earlier this month, Brady officially announced his retirement in an Instagram post ahead of Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

Brady to produce, helped develop movie featuring ensemble cast

As THR reported, Brady was “heavily involved” in developing the upcoming film. The former Pats and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback worked with Donna Gigliotti and Endeavor Content on the project. Brady will produce the movie through 199 Productions, the company he launched in 2020. Gigliotti and Endeavor Content are also producing the film.

Kyle Marvin will direct the 80 For Brady movie, which he co-wrote with Michael Covino. Marvin co-starred in and wrote 2018’s The Climb. Covino has about 18 production credits including The Climb and 2016’s Hunter Gatherer. The duo will also executive produce under their Watch This Ready name.

With 80 For Brady, Paramount hopes for another comedy movie hit featuring an ensemble of actresses. Previous success stories from the company have included The First Wives Club and Book Club.

Moreno arrives to the project after appearing in 2021’s acclaimed film, West Side Story. Sally Field will appear as Jessie Buss in this year’s HBO miniseries, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. Tomlin and Fonda have been co-starring in Netflix’s comedy series Grace and Frankie since 2015.

Based on the report, production on 80 For Brady begins this spring. An official release date or timeframe for the film’s release has yet to be announced.