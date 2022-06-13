Toby Keith reveals stomach cancer diagnosis, chemotherapy treatments 

Country Music star Toby Keith has stomach cancer and is undergoing treatment. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Starmaxworldwide

Country music star Toby Keith revealed he was recently diagnosed with stomach cancer.

The 60-year-old musician shared the news on his social media pages and explained what was going on with his health. He also explained what he was doing to combat the problem.

Toby shared that he was diagnosed with cancer last fall and had been undergoing aggressive treatment.

The musician expressed a desire to relax and recover. He remained optimistic about getting back on the road after treatment.

He posted the news for his 803k followers. After his post, he received praise and well-wishes from fans who wanted to see him thrive and beat the disease.

Toby Keith reveals stomach cancer diagnosis

Toby Keith made an announcement regarding his health on his Instagram page over the weekend. The country music star posted a screenshot of a simple note on a white background in black text.

The post’s caption revealed that he suffered from stomach cancer and had been undergoing treatment for the past year.

He revealed a multi-faceted treatment plan that included chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation. Toby said that he needed to relax so that he could recover but promised fans that they would see him soon.

The caption read, “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation, and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.

I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait. -T.”

Country music star Toby Keith’s net worth

Toby Keith is one of the highest-paid country music stars, alongside Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, and Garth Brooks.

Toby made his country music debut in 1993 and has been tirelessly releasing music ever since. He had success right out of the gate, and his song Should’ve Been a Cowboy, was the most-played country song of the 1990s.

The Oklahoma native’s net worth was valued at $365 million by Forbes in 2013. The magazine called him the “Country Capitalist” and shared that he never made less than 48 million dollars in a year during the preceding five years.

Besides being a top-charting country artist, Toby is also an entrepreneur. He released a mezcal line called Wild Shot. He was also part-owner of the record label Big Machine, which went on to sign Taylor Swift, the label that was part of her masters’ controversy.

Best wishes to Toby Keith’s recovery.