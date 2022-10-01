Tini Stoessel shows off abs in crop top

Tini Stoessel looks incredible posing for the camera. Pic credit: @tinistoessel/Instagram

Argentinian singer and songwriter Tini Stoessel, mostly known for her role in Disney Channel’s romance drama Violetta, is in Miami, Florida, where she attended and performed at the Latin Billboard Music Awards 2022.

Looking at her music videos or social media reveals that she knows a lot about fashion and how to dress to look stylish.

This time she made sure to show off her incredible abs by going braless, wearing a black long-sleeve crop top.

The top had a squared neck and a string in the middle of her chest that she left untied.

She paired this top with a baggy pair of light blue jeans with a zipper going down the sides, which she left open halfway to show off her thigh-high black boots.

She put her blonde hair into a slick ponytail as she kneeled on the sidewalk showing the camera her cool black shoulder bag with a silver diamond letter D.

Tini Stoessel looks incredible in tight black crop top

Her makeup seemed simple, but her clear skin was shining as well as her eyes, which were adorned with a thin eyeliner wing.

The singer posted some pictures of this look on Instagram, where her 18 million followers left lots of love in the form of over 856 thousand likes.

Who is Tini Stoessel?

Martina Stoessel, now professionally known as Tini, was the star of Disney Channel‘s Violetta.

Back in 2012, she obtained the principal role in these series. She played Violetta Castillo, a very musically talented teen who returned to her native Argentina with her father after living in Europe for several years. Violetta showed Castillo’s struggles growing up and finding her love for music just like her late mother, despite her father’s wish against it.

The show had three seasons and ended in 2015, giving Stoessel the spotlight she needed to continue having a successful career after her Disney Channel days. In 2016, she recorded her debut album in Los Angeles, California, called TINI. This album included hits like Born to Shine and Got Me Started. It received a gold certification in Argentina and reached number one.

Even though she started mainly singing songs in English and stuck to pop music for some time, Stoessel has taken her music career elsewhere. Her second studio album Quiero Volver came out in late 2018, which included a more Latin sound and music in Spanish, and contained collaborations from Karol G, Sebastian Yatra, Morat, and more.