Tini Stoessel looks incredible in a soft eye makeup look and pierced lip for a mirror selfie. Pic credit:@tinistoessel/Instagram

Argentinian singer Tini Stoessel is expanding her career.

The singer mostly known for her iconic Disney Chanel show, Violetta, is now one of her generation’s most famous Latin artists.

She has had the opportunity to collaborate with other big artists like Becky G and Anitta and, more recently, sang on stage with Coldplay.

But now, she is taking her career in a different direction. Tini collaborated with the worldwide brand Pull&Bear for a super fun and party-ideal collection.

She first posed for the camera wearing a black top with a row of silver diamonds dangling from it in a circular motion.

She layered this top with a shiny and long silk black coat and wore a pair of low-waisted black jeans, which allowed her to show off her hip tattoo.

Tini Stoessel releases her clothing collaboration with Pull&Bear

Her makeup looked simple, with a tiny touch of metallic eyeshadow and a clear gloss. And her hair was curly and appeared to have a wet look.

In another photo, she posed with a silver sequinned bralette and matching pants, letting a black blazer fall down to her waist.

This collection is definitely super sparkly and glamorous at the same time. Tini posed in a black bra and shorts layered with a sheer diamond dress to show off her figure.

And last but not least, she posed with a backless sparkly green mini-dress that made her look vibrant.

The pieces from this collection are now available on the brand’s official website. Most items are limited edition, ranging from $29.90 to $99.90.

The actress also added boots and purses to this collection to accessorize the incredible and sparkly pieces of clothing.

Tini Stoessel has emotional performance on stage with Coldplay

The 25-year-old singer had an incredible opportunity recently. Not only is she releasing music that gets millions of streams, but she is also collaborating with some of the big names in the industry.

The famous worldwide band Coldplay held a show in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at the Monumental Stadium in front of 61,688 people. The group decided to invite Tini to perform with them for this particular concert since it was in her hometown.

The singer wore a very casual, oversized black t-shirt and baggy black jeans for the rehearsal. She changed into a sparkly long-sleeve Balenciaga shirt paired with ripped mom jeans for the show.

Tini showed her appreciation for her fans and Coldplay for allowing her to be part of this show in the caption of this Instagram post.