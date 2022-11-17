Tinashe wears a risque cutout crop top and gigantic hoop earrings

Tinashe Kachingwe at the 5th Annual Baby Ball held at Goya Studios Hotel. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FayeS/AdMedia

Tinashe stunned in an ab-baring cutout top and must-see gigantic hoop earrings.

The singer was among the stars that attended the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime Exhibition Opening Night at Brooklyn Museum earlier this week.

The 29-year-old was pictured in a satin black Mugler cut-out bralette top that had glove sleeves.

She paired the top with a matching low-rise miniskirt with an asymmetrical cutout that lengthened in the back for a maxi aesthetic from a rear view.

Tinashe completed the look with fishnet socks and stiletto heels. Despite her stunning abs and slender physique, the hoop earrings were the most eye-catching of the fit.

The enormous hoop earrings were thin and in gold, almost reaching her waistline.

Tinashe was styled by Mugler’s Creative Director Casey Cadwallader who featured the hoop earrings at the Mugler Summer Spring collection show earlier this year.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner, and Megan Thee Stallion are among the stars that can’t get enough of Mugler’s iconic cutout outfits.

As previously reported on Monsters & Critics, Thierry Mugler died earlier this year at age 73. Before his untimely death, his brand was experiencing a resurgence in popularity with stars such as Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Cardi B, and Lady Gaga hitting the red carpet dressed by Mugler.

An IG post announcing his death stated, “#RIP We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace.” He reportedly died of natural causes

Tinashe released the vinyl version of 333

Tinashe has released the vinyl version of her critically acclaimed fifth album 333.

“333 VINYL is available now 🖤,” she wrote in the caption.

She posed nude for the artistic album cover which has an opened third eye on her forehead as she stunned with long black hair and elbow-length sheer gloves pictured in a hole cement structure in nature.

The back cover of her album features an eye on the inside of her hand.

She released the project independently in August 2021 with a deluxe version with four more songs released in March earlier this year.

Tinashe enjoyed the summer in a pink bikini

Earlier this year, Tinashe gave her followers a glimpse of her beach summer vacation.

In the caption of the photo dump, she added, “be like water.”

The singer looked gorgeous in a string bikini as she enjoyed the beach and took a dip in the water at a picturesque location.