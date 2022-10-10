Tinashe shows off amazing legs in cutout black dress with a thigh-high slit

Tinashe is stunning in her black dress as she appears in West Hollywood. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FayeS/AdMedia

Tinashe knows how to stun an audience as she arrived in West Hollywood with her long legs on full display.

She was seen at the Equalize Her live show at the Troubadour on Sunday night. The singer/songwriter took to the stage to perform for the crowd with a short setlist of songs.

Equalize Her is an organization that set out to achieve proper representation for women working in the music industry. They showcased many talented singers alongside the Party Favors singer.

She arrived at the event all smiles walking into the Troubadour. Tinashe was seen sporting a vampy look for her performance that evening which was no surprise to fans. Tinashe’s stage outfits, as of recent weeks, have been a lot darker and more unique, giving off a curated rockstar appearance.

While the 2 On singer typically goes for huge performances with intense choreography and pyrotechnics, she decided to go for a different approach on Sunday.

Tinashe sang her sultry notes with a single spotlight and band, making her gorgeous outfit her main focal point.

Tinashe highlights her legs in her cut-out dress

Tinashe was seen wearing a black satin dress with a wrap skirt detail that showed off the 5’5 singer’s toned legs. The v-neck ensemble stunned attendees as it adorned dramatic puffed sleeves.

Fans got a glimpse of the singer’s toned abs that appeared through her cut-out dress. She added jeweled high heels that delicately wrapped around her legs for a chic look.

Tinashe added plenty of accessories to add some extra sparkle to her outfit. This included long beaded earrings and a myriad of necklaces and rings. She completed the look with a jeweled bucket bag that really pulled the outfit together.

For her performance, she curled her long black hair, giving it a luxurious appearance. She continued the vampy vibe with dark shimmery eye makeup and a nude lip.

Tinashe showing off her long legs in West Hollywood. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Tinashe is taking her time with her next album

The songstress released her last album, 333, in August 2021. This was her fifth studio album and her second as an independent artist. Now that her tour is over, she has a lot of time to think about what to do next.

As an independent artist, Tinashe has the freedom to create as she pleases without the constraints of a label. However, when speaking with People, she admitted that she does not feel the need to rush anything.

In the interview, she stated, “I think it’s going to take me a second to really get my footing on what direction I want to go next,” she explained. “But I definitely always want to try something new.”

The Song for You singer is enjoying her ability to express herself and her artistry as she likes. Fans are always excited to see new music, and she constantly keeps them updated on her Instagram.