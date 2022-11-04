Tinashe stuns at the 2019 5th Annual Baby Ball. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FayeS/AdMedia

Tinashe definitely had others blushing in her blush pink dress.

She wore the gown while attending the 2022 amfAR Gala last night. The strapless and sleeveless dress touched the floor and had pink to white ombre across the ruffled layers.

It was created by the popular designer brand Nicole + Felicia Couture as a part of their FW22 Evening Collection.

The Dancing With The Stars alum paired the dress with a large silver necklace from Le Vian Jewelry.

She also opted to put her hair in a slicked-back messy bun to further show off the dress and jewelry.

Her natural makeup look was done by her go-to makeup artist Marlaine Reiner.

Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

From wearing cutout black dresses to this whimsical gown, Tinashe has shown that she has an amazing fashion sense.

Tinashe’s New York City look for a night out

A few days ago, Tinashe had a night out on the town for a photo shoot, which she completed in style.

She posed in a glam look while in NYC to promote both the clothing brand Mackage and Paper Magazine.

The singer wore a black ribbed turtleneck with a matching miniskirt, showing off her toned legs underneath. She also wore a pair of black tights and a metallic gold jacket.

The performer complemented the outfit with small hoop earrings and a natural makeup look, and put her hair back into a high ponytail.

Her chic look was stylist by celebrity stylist Celia Azoulay, who has also worked with actress Julia Roberts and model Gigi Hadid.

Tinashe reveals her skincare secret

Since starting her industry career in the early 2000s, Tinashe has still been able to keep her glowy skin for the past two decades.

The singer recently revealed the skincare product that she constantly uses to maintain her clean skin.

In an interview with Byrdie, she said, “I have to wear sunscreen all the time, keep very hydrated. Airplanes are really bad for your body and your skin—all sorts of things. I haven’t had a massive breakout in a while, but I attribute that to daily use of the X Out’s Wash-In Acne Treatment.”

She also revealed how she began her skincare journey. “My mom taught me about proper skincare. As a kid, I definitely neglected my skin, allowing it to get oily and collect pockets of blackheads and some occasional breakouts in my T-zone.”

Tinashe’s most recent music project was when she released her fifth album, 333, in 2021. She has not yet announced whether or not she is planning to release more music next year.