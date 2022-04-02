Tina Fey trends following Sarah Palin’s announcement to run for office

Tina Fey trends on Twitter for her infamous Sarah Palin impersonation. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Tina Fey is a hot topic on Twitter following Sarah Palin’s announcement to run for congressional office. The actor impersonated the Alaskan politician on Saturday Night Live during the 2008 United States presidential run, opposite Amy Poehler’s Hillary Clinton.

The portrayal eventually earned Fey an award from the Associated Press. That same year, she won an Emmy Award for her performance in the episode titled Saturday Night Live Presidential Bash 2008.

Some people suspected that Palin’s announcement to run for office was an April Fools’ Day joke – given the April 1st date. However, she has launched a website to advertise her candidacy which solicits donations, powered by Win Red.

Sarah Palin announces congressional run

“Today I’m announcing my candidacy for the U.S. House seat representing Alaska. Public service is a calling,” tweeted Palin. “I would be honored to represent the men and women of Alaska in Congress, just as Rep. Young did for 49 years.”

The former governor accompanied her post with an image of her standing in front of a sign that reads “State of Alaska Division of Elections.”

“Today I’m announcing my candidacy for the U.S. House seat representing Alaska. Public service is a calling, and I would be honored to represent the men and women of Alaska in Congress, just as Rep. Young did for 49 years.” – SP pic.twitter.com/pdMpeDGlRV — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) April 2, 2022

Twitter trends Tina Fey in response

In response to this ill-timed news, Twitter has decided that it’s Fey’s time to shine. Her fans are calling for her return to the famed sketch show to, once again, spoof the politician.

“Sarah Palin officially announced that she’s running for Congress. You know what to do, Tina Fey,” wrote one fan about the Mean Girls actor.

Sarah Palin officially announced that she’s running for Congress. You know what to do, Tina Fey. pic.twitter.com/c3La21h3Cw — Mark Anthony 🌻 (@markstatic) April 2, 2022

Another joked, “In other news, Tina Fey announces her return to SNL in January 2023.”

“tina fey seeing sarah palin running for office,” wrote another while sharing a popular gif of a model excitedly walking through a front door.

tina fey seeing sarah palin running for office: pic.twitter.com/DmYd3a4BLo — scotty (@scottymooresc) April 2, 2022

Fey occasionally returns to the Saturday Night Live set despite having left the main cast to pursue other projects. Recently, she was featured in Hulu’s Only Murder in the Building, alongside Steven Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

The comedian also starred as Dolly Parton in the musical comedy Girls5eva, which she also executive produces. In her nine years on Saturday Night Live, Fey was in the writers room and on camera.

She continues to write, having written the script for the Broadway musical adaptation of Mean Girls, which is currently on tour, as well as the popular sitcoms Mr. Mayor, Great News, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.