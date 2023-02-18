Straight from Scottsdale, Alix Earle was scorching hot in a series of Super Bowl snaps she shared from a weekend full of fun activities.

The TikTok star unveiled a carousel post for her millions of followers in which she wore various outfits from parties, a Drake performance, and even the big game itself.

In the first of her many images, Earle stands on a dark red carpet for Sports Illustrated’s SI The Party presented by Captain Morgan, a pre-Super Bowl event.

For the event, she looked super sharp as she wore a short black skirt that ended at her thighs and a matching oversized jacket.

Underneath her jacket, she donned what appeared to be a leather or latex chocolate brown bodysuit. Earle finished the look with knee-high brown boots and a small dark purse.

Her long, wavy blonde locks flowed past her shoulders for the ensemble, with Earle wearing dark lashes, thin dark eyeliner, and pink lipstick.

Alix Earle stuns in snaps from Super Bowl weekend

A swipe on her post revealed Earle standing with her friend Kristin at what could be at WM Phoenix Open at the TPC Scottsdale golf course. This time Earle had on lighter colors, including a silky purple button-down crop top with snap-on buttons to go with a pair of white pants featuring splashes of dark blue for a unique pattern.

She kept her hair styled with a part in the middle and a ponytail in the back. Among her accessories were dangling earrings and a pair of dark shades hanging from her shirt.

In a third slide, the scene shifted to State Farm Stadium, with Earle attending Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Her hair was again tied back behind her head in a flowing ponytail for this look.

Earle opted to go all black, including tight leather pants and a top or jacket that is partly hanging around one arm to reveal her back and shoulder. She had one hand in the air as she enjoyed the moment from her seat in the stands.

Additional slides had Earle wearing a shimmery silver metallic plunging dress as it seems she was on the red carpet for yet another big event.

Earle included a video clip from Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, as the singer performed her hit song, All of the Lights.

A swipe brought another look at Earle’s stunning outfit from The Party, with more light to show the gorgeous ensemble.

She closed out the carousel with additional images from the red carpet and TCP Scottsdale, as well as a short clip of hip-hop star Drake during a pre-Super Bowl party performance.

Alix Earle promoted White Fox Boutique in sizzling shots

With 2.3 million followers on the Gram, Earle can use her social media popularity and power to promote products if she chooses to. She did just that in early January when she shared several shots of herself in a plunging black one-piece swimsuit aboard a fancy vessel in the water.

The tanned blonde beauty shielded her eyes from the sun in the first image as she kept one hand on the railing. Both eyes were closed as she basked in the warmth in her second pic, keeping both hands holding onto the side rail.

“Thomas didn’t make the cut .. iykyk 🤦🏼‍♀️ @whitefoxboutique use dc ALIX #ad,” she wrote in the promotional IG post.

White Fox is a clothing brand exclusively designed in Australia that touts itself as “Loved by babes worldwide.”

Some of the brand’s famous followers on its Instagram page include Vanessa Hudgens, Bella Thorne, UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste, and WWE’s Zelina Vega.

Earle appears on the brand’s website as a model for the swimsuit, the Colombia One Piece Black, for $49.99 and is also available in white. It features a cross-over neck detail, an open chest design, and a cheeky cut design with cutout sides.

The website mentions that the one-piece can serve as swimwear or a bodysuit. Based on Earle’s various Super Bowl weekend looks, she knows how to wear items in a variety of fashionable ways, making her a perfect promotional person for the White Fox piece.