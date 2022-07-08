Tiffany Stratton poses in ‘pinkprint’ for NXT, sizzles in tight black yoga pants

WWE NXT star Tiffany Stratton has wowed fans with her in-ring performances and outfits. Pic credit: @tiffanywwe/Instagram

WWE’s Buff Barbie Doll, Tiffany Stratton, is celebrating some of her recent stunning attire, including her captivating “pinkprint” ring gear and an all-black outfit she put on display.

One of the newer additions to NXT, Stratton has been showing she’s a force to be reckoned with as she continues to climb in popularity. Racking up victories is certainly helping with that.

So are the various images and video clips she’s dropped on social media for fans, including two recent shares that had fans buzzing over her beauty.

NXT star Tiffany Stratton shows off “pinkprint” gear

This past week, Tiffany Stratton was amongst the superstars participating in the Great American Bash, a special night of matches featuring WWE NXT stars. Also on the show were fellow superstars in the women’s division, including WWE NXT Champion Mandy Rose and Toxic Attraction.

Unfortunately for Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, they were unsuccessful in their title defense, losing the Women’s Tag Team Championship belts to Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez.

Stratton was in action against Wendy Choo, who got into a backstage brawl with her before they headed out the ring for a match. However, The Buff Barbie Doll overcame the odds, defeating Choo via pinfall after hitting a dropkick and spinning corner splash.

As a Buff Barbie Doll persona, Stratton has worn outfits to the ring that fit in with that nickname.

This past week, Stratton showed off several photos of her latest ring gear on her official Instagram page. The costume featured small white trunks and a sports bra-style top with heart prints all over them, along with matching arm sleeves to her elbows. She also wore pink boots as part of the look.

The blonde beauty had her sculpted physique on display as she showed off three different poses backstage in front of the NXT The Great American Bash sign.

“Buff Barbie, wrestling Barbie, fighting Barbie, IT MEEE!!!!💅🏼💪🏼👱🏼‍♀️,” she wrote in her caption, with several hundred individuals leaving comments and over 14,000 showing approval via Likes.

In another IG photo share, she gave fans another four photos posing in what she referred to as “The pinkprint” gear.

In addition to several front-facing poses, she included a side rear-view shot as she blows a kiss toward the viewers.

Tiffany active on TikTok in sizzling clip

The NXT superstar isn’t just on Instagram but also has a TikTok account, much like many other WWE superstars. Earlier in the week, she blessed her fans and followers with a video clip as she rocked an all-black outfit.

This time, she wore tight bell-bottom yoga pants featuring flower-style cutouts on the hips and a zipper crop top showing off her toned midsection and back.

Stratton, who let her blonde locks flow, capped off her look with stylish all-black shades, facing the camera a bit before turning to reveal a rear-view shot of her outfit.

“With luv,” she captioned her TikTok video, which featured an “Obsessed and sick” voiceover suggesting that her biggest critics and haters are “obsessed” with her.

She currently boasts over 72,000 TikTok followers, with her recent video getting several thousand views and over 350 likes as of this writing.

Stratton, real name Jessica Woynilko, debuted with WWE’s former show 205 Live last November, defeating Amari Miller. The 23-year-old bodybuilder and gymnast soon appeared on WWE NXT, picking up another win over Fallon Henley.

Many fans see a resemblance between Tiffany Stratton and current WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, which could mean the two are on a collision course for a future match.