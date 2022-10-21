Tiffani Thiessen at the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Tiffani Thiessen took her fans down memory lane, sharing a throwback photo that struck a chord with anyone who grew up in the ’90s.

Tiffani posted the throwback photo with a cheeky caption that read, “#tbt to when apparently I use to only wear a bra for a shirt. #fhmmagazine shoot.”

The picture, which was shared with her 1.7 million followers, shows Tiffani at the peak of her career.

She’s wearing a white Ralph Lauren bra and pleather pants by Earl Jeans, modeling the most popular styles of the early 2000s.

The bra has red and blue stitching along the straps, matching the Ralph Lauren logo placed dead center.

While teens today may think this look is too plain, the photo was taken during a time when name brands were everything, and that little red, white, and blue logo was in the closet of every fashionista.

Tiffani Thiessen shows off her curves

The 48-year-old actress shot to fame as a teen when she earned the role of Kelly Kapowski on Saved by the Bell.

Her heartthrob status made her an icon among kids and teenagers. Guys wanted to date her and girls wanted to be her.

While Tiffani rarely shares photos from this point of her life, her followers are all about taking a trip down memory lane.

The comments are full of people reminiscing over the impact Kelly Kapowski had on their lives, with an overwhelming number of guys admitting the actress was their first crush!

Who can blame them though when she looked like this?

Tiffani’s friends were all about the trip down memory lane, including her husband, Brady Smith.

Pic credit: @tiffanithiessen/Instagram

The actor and children’s author commented on his wife’s photo saying, “Whoa! Honey! #hubbahubba.”

Tiffani Thiessen’s magazine is a collectible

Tiffani didn’t share just any old throwback photo. This particular image was from a 2001 FHM photoshoot where the actress posed topless for the cover.

The public was captivated by the actress’ risque photos as they still saw her as Kelly Kapowski, the girl next door.

Her transition into womanhood led to the magazine flying off the shelves and it has since become a collectible edition.

While most of the interview is cringe to read more than 20 years later, Tiffani shared some interesting tidbits from her early career.

Saved by the Bell fans may be disappointed to learn that Tiffani isn’t a fan of her style from the show, specifically the iconic neon colors the cast wore.

She also blamed co-star Mark-Paul Gosselaar for teaching her how to smoke when she was sixteen!