Tiffani Thiessen seemingly nude in bed for quiet moment on Mother’s Day

Moms were celebrated in the US as Sunday was Mother’s Day, and Tiffani Thiessen ensured her day was extra special.

It may not have been her birthday, but Tiffani was in at least a partial birthday suit for a day of relaxation in bed with a book and a big slice of pizza — a scene that seriously looked heavenly.

Tiffani kicked back with her feet to the camera, hair sprawled out across a pillow and with anything that might set off the censors precariously covered up as she showed some skin on the ‘Gram — and it wouldn’t be the first time, either.

She positioned the camera to shoot from in front of her feet, giving her followers quite a view of her feet, bare legs, and the back of her thighs as she kicked back with a book titled Why We Can’t Sleep in one hand and a gravity-defying slice in the other.

It’s hard to tell if she’s wearing a black T-shirt in the photo or if it’s a shadow cast from everything going on, but one thing is clear — there’s nothing modest about this Mother’s Day photo.

She even referred to her comfortable pose in the caption, writing, “Happy Mother’s Day. May you get a little break or just a quiet moment alone. You all deserve it. #iwillbehere #thankyouverymuch”

Tiffani Thiessen seems to be taking a break from Hollywood

If you’re waiting to see Tiffani Thiessen pop up in the latest television series or movie, don’t hold your breath.

Once sought after for starring roles, the Saved By The Bell star seems to be taking a break from acting as she’s not been cast in anything new since 2021. That’s when she reprised her role on the Saturday morning show that made her famous, giving the world another look at Kelly Kapowski, now known as Kelly Morris.

Tiffani scored credits as an actor, director, and producer for the reboot, which only ran for seven episodes.

Before that, Tiffany thrilled fans with four seasons of the Netflix sitcom Alexa and Katie, where she played Lori.

It’s not clear when the Beverly Hills, 90210 star will return to acting or if she will.

Tiffani Thiessen teases new cookbook

Tiffani Thiessen has found a new passion, and that is cooking.

She’s already dazzled fans with one published cookbook titled Pull Up A Chari: Recipes From My Family To Yours, and now, she’s set to share another.

This time around, Tiffani is looking to spruce up some leftovers and help families enjoy eating the same meal twice, except with a bit of creativity.

That cookbook is titled Here We Go Again: Recipes and Inspiration to Level Up Your Leftovers, available now for pre-order and coming to a bookstore near you on September 26, 2023.