Tiffani Thiessen close up. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Saved by the Bell star Tiffani Thiessen quickly found her swimwear photo going viral last week.

The 48-year-old TV star updated her account with a figure showoff while in a dark bathing suit as she enjoyed the beach, but it was the caption doing it or fans as she admitted that she had been “caught” looking for a place to relieve herself.

Enjoying the California sunshine, Tiffani was photographed amid muddy-like golden sands as she posed by natural rocks towering above her head.

Showing off her trim waistline and toned legs, Tiffani posed confidently with one hand placed on her hip, this as she showed off a classic black bathing suit with a slightly low neckline.

Smiling in shades and wearing her brown locks down, Tiffani held a straw hat – she didn’t indicate that she needed to pee in her photo, but the caption explained a little more.

The Long Beach native wrote: “When you get caught trying to find a place to pee.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum has gained over 39,000 likes for her share – her account is followed by over 1 million.

Tiffany is best known for her 1989 to 1993 stint on Saved by the Bell.

Tiffani Thiessen lands Nutri Grain brand deal

Fans were likely also eyeing up the actress’ killer figure, and it looks like brands with a healthy living image are interested in her. In 2021, Tiffani signed a deal with snack brand Nutri Grain, also opening up on her weight and the global pandemic’s effects on wellness as she spoke to Hollywood Life.

“What is panic going to do? They say stress actually adds pounds, so if I stress it’s going to be worse, right?” she said.

“I think when you’re stuck at home and no one’s going to the gym and certain times of the year it’s harder to workout outside,” she added.

She continued, “My husband was the only one who lost weight during COVID. Damn him… And now I’m in full competition. I’m like, ‘All right. I got this.’ I got up at 5 o’clock this morning. I went to the gym. I can do this. I can get this COVID weight off.”

Tiffani Thiessen hosting MTV’s Deliciousness

Tiffani has been hosting MTV’s Deliciousness since 2020 and was featured on Food Network Star in 2017.

Tiffani remains a keen foodie and cook.

For more from Tiffani, give her Instagram a follow.