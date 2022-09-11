Tiffani Thiessen in candlelit bath says ‘do not disturb’

Tiffani Thiessen is taking a bath, and she doesn’t want disturbances. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kazuki Hirata/HollywoodNewsWire.co

Tiffani Thiessen knows the importance of self-care and shared a photo as she enjoyed a bath with a message.

The actress, who won fans’ hearts as Kelly Kapowski on Saved By The Bell, regularly shares relatable content on her Instagram page, where she has 1.7 million followers. The proud mama posts food pictures, recipes, bikini shots, and photos of her kids.

The serene share netted Tiffani 27k likes and counting.

The latest post featured the actress in an oversized bathtub as she lounged with a smile.

Burning candles of varying sizes surrounded the bath, and the ambiance looked especially calming.

Tiffani had a glass of red wine on her side as she relaxed in the tub.

Tiffani Thiessen soaks in the tub for self-care

The short clip captured the flickering of candles as Tiffany rested her head with a bun atop her head and smiled.

She bent one knee and placed each hand on the sides of the tub while looking into the distance.

There was a green plant and a white towel directly behind her, and there were overhead lights and a large clock farther in the distance.

She tagged a photographer, @howrebeccaseesit, in the post.

Tiffani’s caption read, “Do not disturb.”

Tiffani Thiessen knows the importance of sleep

In July, Tiffani spoke with SELF magazine about her routine, including exercise habits and lifestyle choices. The actress revealed that she exercises regularly because of the numerous benefits, including positively affecting her sleep quality.

Tiffani shared, “Exercise helps everything, and it 100% impacts my sleep. If I don’t get my normal exercise in, I see a huge difference in how my body feels later that night—it makes it hard to fall asleep, and I’ve found it messes with the quality of my sleep as well.”

Tiffani also believes in switching up her routine to avoid boredom. She said, “I’ve always been someone who doesn’t like doing the same thing every day, so I like to change my workouts up. I do strength training and HIIT classes Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and then I do mat Pilates on Tuesdays and Thursdays.”

She concluded, “On the weekends I usually go hiking. In California we have such great hikes.”

Tiffani last appeared in the Saved By The Bell reboot. She revealed in the SELF interview that she is working on a second cookbook which is a sequel to Pull Up a Chair: Recipes from My Family to Yours, her first cookbook.