Tia flashes a smile in Westwood, Los Angeles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Image Press Agency

Affirmations are an incredibly powerful tool used for self-improvement and self-growth, which Tia Mowry knows all about.

Positive change requires consistent action, after all.

Tia playfully shared a video on TikTok letting her followers know about the daily affirmation she uses for herself.

Affirmations work best when you stare at your own reflection in the mirror and repeat them to yourself out loud, although people can do them in any setting.

In the video Tia posted, she was staring at her reflection in the mirror and taking her words seriously –– despite the fact that they were meant to be amusing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Anyone who wants to change their life for the better might consider implementing an affirmation or two into their daily routine.

Tia also recently shared another TikTok video about a partnership she was happy to promote for healthier meal choices and nutritious kitchen options.

Tia Mowry looks stunning for her affirmations

The TikTok video Tia posted showcased the actress standing in front of a half-length wall mirror in a black cutout dress. The dress had a low-cut V-neck that showed some skin over her chest area.

The missing pieces of fabric for the cutout dress were along the sides of her upper ribcage. The dress had black short sleeves that were puffy in an elegant and chic way.

She accessorized with a few gold bracelets, large hoop airings, a few rings, and a necklace with a gold pendant hanging down the center.

The affirmations in her video came from a trending sound that said, “Who’s sexy? I’m sexy!”

She also added a caption that said, “I recommend practicing 2x/day for best results,” with a smirking emoji and a laughing emoji.

Tia Mowry partnered with Lactaid lactose-free milk

Tia is using her TikTok platform to let the world know about her partnership with Lactaid. She posted a video with a yummy dessert recipe she was able to create using Lactaid instead of typical milk, which has lactose in it.

The Sister, Sister actress’ caption said, “So excited to partner with @lactaid_us & @sesamestreet to create this Cookie Monster Whole Wheat Pancake recipe.”

@tiamowry So excited to partner with @lactaid_us & @sesamestreet to create this Cookie Monster Whole Wheat Pancake recipe. Thanks to LACTAID, my kids & I had fun creating this recipe because it’s made with 100% real milk, just without the lactose, so it doesn’t cause us any stomach discomfort! #NoDairyScaries ♬ original sound – Tia Mowry

She continued, “Thanks to LACTAID, my kids & I had fun creating this recipe because it’s made with 100% real milk, just without the lactose, so it doesn’t cause us any stomach discomfort! #NoDairyScaries.”

She smiled wide throughout the course of her informative clip wearing a bright blue long-sleeved top, large hoop earrings, and a gold bracelet on one wrist.