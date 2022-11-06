Tia Mowry at the 2019 premiere of Netflix’s Murder Mystery. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Following the news that Tia Mowry filed for divorce from her husband Cory Hardrict last month, the famed actress appeared unbothered this past week as she donned a fashionable little black dress.

The Sister, Sister actress shared a video of herself casually lying on a lounge chair outdoors while wearing the mini black dress.

Mowry paired the effortless look with a pair of pumps, an anklet, a bracelet, a necklace, and large pair of silver hoops.

Her dress, which stops mid-thigh, features black feathers on the hem that highlight the 44-year-old’s legs and figure.

She captioned the video with “POV: you remember who TF you are,” leading some to believe she’s referring to life post-separation.

Sharing the confident moment with her 11 million Instagram followers, Mowry added in her photo caption, “Welcome back, queen. When you show up for yourself you glow different. Tag a friend who could use a reminder.”

Divorce filing from estranged husband Cory Hardrict

Following 14 years of marriage, Mowry reportedly filed for divorce in early October, citing “irreconcilable differences” in the filed documents, according to TMZ.

Hardrict, also an actor, shares two children with Mowry; an 11-year-old son Cree and a daughter Cairo, 4. Mowry often featured her family in her various social media videos and posts, offering her fans a glimpse into her family life.

The Twitches star sat down with E! Online this past week to discuss her current life, sharing that she has “more good days than bad days.”

Opening up about making herself a priority, she also shared with the outlet, “As women, it is very easy for us to make decisions as wives and as mothers but it’s very hard for us to make decisions for ourselves. I’m just really glad that I’ve been able to put myself [first].”

Tia Mowry’s vitamin brand

In early 2020, Mowry teamed up with BioShwartz to launch Anser, a vitamin supplement brand.

After being diagnosed with endometriosis, the Family Reunion actress reportedly developed a deeper interest in nutrition, vitamins, and a healthy lifestyle.

Mowry told Forbes in 2020, “After two surgeries, my doctor suggested that I needed to change my lifestyle and diet. I started seeing a nutritionist, changing my diet, doing yoga, and then taking supplements, that’s when I started seeing a change in my body.”

Anser offers a range of supplements, including prenatal vitamins, beauty supplements, and supplements to help with “restful sleep” and digestion.