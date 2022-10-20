Tia Mowry drops it low with impressive dance moves

Tia Mowry smiling at the camera. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

It’s been years since Tia Mowry showed her face on the Disney Channel, starring in fun movies and TV shows with her twin sister, Tamera Mowry.

Nevertheless, she has still been showing her face on social media platforms, from Instagram to TikTok consistently.

Tia recently announced that she was divorcing her husband, Cory Hardrict, but she still looks like she is having a blast regardless of the breakup news.

Tia shared a fun video of herself dancing on TikTok, wearing an incredibly trendy outfit with an awesome set of hair and makeup to match.

Now, the world knows that Tia is an incredible actress who can pull off serious and funny roles depending on the part she’s playing.

It’s clear that she is a multi-talented beauty who also knows how to dance, with some amazing choreography as proof.

Tia Mowry looks trendy while dancing

The stunning TikTok video Tia posted shows off some playful dance moves to a song called Soweta by Victony and Tempoe. Tia wore a pair of dark gray cut-off shorts with a little bit of loose fringe hanging off the bottom over her thighs.

The high-waisted shorts were pulled up high enough to cover her lower stomach. On top, she wore a plain white top tucked in underneath a jean jacket with long sleeves.

She wore the jean jacket buttoned up in front, keeping most of her chest totally hidden. On her feet, Tia wore a pair of gray boots with heels that matched the color of her shorts. The heels appeared to be covered in tiny sparkling gems.

Tia Mowry keeps it professional and pretty

When Tia isn’t showing off her awesome dance moves on video, she keeps it classy and professional on Instagram. The Sister, Sister actress shared a picture on Instagram wearing a chic outfit.

In the pic, Tia wore a white scoop neck top underneath a light pink blazer. The blazer’s collar was thick, and the sleeves were long enough to cover her arms.



She went above and beyond with accessories by adding a pair of giant hoop airings, layered necklaces, several rings, and several bracelets. The greatest detail about her jewelry was the purple charm hanging off of one of her necklaces.

It resembled an amethyst stone, a crystal representing purity and healing. In the picture, Tia had a huge smile on her face and a touch of lovely makeup.