Tia Blanco revealed her sculpted physique while kneeling on a surfboard. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Smokin’ hot professional surfer, Tia Blanco, looked out of this world earlier today in a flattering white bikini as she kneeled on her surfboard in the ocean.

Born in Puerto Rico, the 25-year-old first made waves on the scene when she took home the first-place gold medal at the International Surfing Association Open Women’s World Surfing Championship in 2015.

Now she’s living her best life in San Clemente, California, and as her most recent photo shows, she’s as gorgeous as ever.

Tia posed on her knees in a white bikini that beautifully highlighted her tanned skin, toned tummy, and muscular legs.

While Tia kept her gaze fixed on the camera, a breathtaking ocean view surrounded her for the shot.

She appropriately captioned the post, “Water child 🌊🤍.”

As everyone can clearly see, Tia is an actual vision of health and wellness, but she still knows how to keep it sexy on social media.

Tia Blanco stunned in pink string bikini for CELSIUS Energy Drink partnership

Tia was pretty in pink for a recent photo promoting CELSIUS Energy Drink, which according to her, helps maintain an active lifestyle.

The professional surfer flashed a bright, white smile as she held a surfboard with one hand and the product in her other.

Her body looked sculpted and sun-kissed in a dainty pink bikini with string ties on the top and bottom.

Tia Blanco shares secret to a surfer body wearing skimpy mauve bikini

Tia thrilled her 479K followers yesterday with an Instagram Reel showing how she fuels her athletic body.

Tia prepared a protein shake outside in a revealing string bikini, and while fans were interested in the recipe, it’s her body that made it impossible to look away.

Now, it’s really no secret that she’s an avid surfer, yogi, and vegan, but did you know Tia’s also a super-talented artist?

That’s right! This plant-based powerhouse loves to channel her inner Bob Ross and even shares her artwork on a separate Instagram account.

Oh, and in case you were wondering how the professional surfer handled California’s mandatory stay-at-home order issued in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, she seemed to take it all in stride.

Tia told Forbes in an interview, “Basically I’ve been mind surfing for the most part. I think I’m going to be OK with it. I’m not freaking out at this point. Surfing is one of those things where absence makes the heart grow fonder.”