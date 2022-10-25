Tia Blanco looks amazing as she shows off her toned physique. Pic credit: @tiablanco/Instagram

Pro surfer Tia Blanco showed off her immaculate physique as she posed in her teeny bikini for a recent photoshoot.

The 25-year-old Puerto Rican sweetheart decided to hit the salty waves as she enjoyed the uncrowded beaches of California.

The athlete uploaded a collage of photos from her latest photoshoot as she was captured thoroughly enjoying the beach during the fall season.

However, the fall crispness that circulated in the air didn’t hold Tia back from gearing up in her bathing suit as she posed for some stellar shots.

She treated her 478k Instagram followers with captivating bikini pictures, which surely lured her fans in as she looked drop-dead-gorgeous.

The post included three angles in which she looked effortlessly stunning in all three sandy shots.

Tia Blanco looks gorgeous in green

Tia certainly got the memo, as she styled in a favorite fall color, a forest green hue.

The surfer wore a matching green bikini set as the top was a classic spaghetti strap fit that wrapped around the back of her neck.

The bikini top included a cute ruffle design trim at the bottom, which fit nice and tight around her chest.

The bottoms were absolutely gorgeous as they were an extremely high-waisted, cheeky fit. The bottoms fit Tia perfectly, highlighting her toned and muscular physique.

She accessorized with an array of gold earrings, a dainty gold necklace, and one gold bracelet, which was placed on each of her wrists.

Tia’s long brown hair flowed beautifully behind her back for the pictures as she seemed to be wearing no makeup and went for an all-natural look.

She simply captioned the post with, “Uncrowded beaches and crisp weather 💫 fall is my favorite in Cali ⛅️ / photos by @chrisgrantphoto.”

Tia Blanco and Brody Jenner celebrate a special moment

Tia Blanco and Brody Jenner recently celebrated their anniversary, a celebration of their short but sweet time together.

Tia took to her Instagram and uploaded a picture of the two, as they both looked incredibly happy together while they enjoyed the scenic views of Los Angeles.

Tia looked gorgeous as she slayed with a sun-kissed look and further accessorized with some gold jewelry while she cozied up next to Brody for the shot.

She captioned the post with a heartfelt message,” “More smiling, less worrying ♥️ More compassion, less judgment ♥️ More blessed, less stressed ♥️ More love, less hate ♥️ @brodyjenner.”

Fans certainly showed their support in regards to the new couple as the post received 12.2k likes and over 100 comments.