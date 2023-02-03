The beautiful Tia Blanco took time away from her beloved surfboard to instead enjoy the tranquility along the shoreline.

The professional surfer was photographed along the beach while she held onto her stomach with a huge smile on her face.

Tia and her boyfriend, Brody Jenner, announced they were having a baby, and that news alone certainly made the internet buzz.

The couple has seemed incredibly happy together and even more so now that they are introducing a new member into the family.

Tia is now 16 weeks along and is still looking more gorgeous than ever.

The Puerto Rican-born surfer certainly encapsulated her excitement in a recent share as she effortlessly glistened in the sun while the beautiful blue ocean was present in the background.

Tia Blanco effortlessly glistens in the sun to share an exciting ocean view

For this particular share, the athlete uploaded three stunning shots.

In the first slide, Tia was captured lightly holding her stomach, drawing attention to the cute, 16-week baby bump.

The surfer was captured wearing a teal swimsuit that accentuated her slender physique. The low-cut piece featured a cut-out design along the top half that perfectly complemented her mother-to-be’s body.

In the second slide, Tia was captured walking out of the water as she splashed her way up to shore.

She accessorized with a pair of gold, hoop earrings and a couple of multi-colored beaded bracelets.

She rocked a makeup-free face and looked incredible while doing so.



For the last slide, Tia remained in the ocean while she was photographed in mid-motion.

As the athlete’s hair remained wet, she was captured adjusting her long locks while she looked to be throwing them back behind her shoulders.

She captioned the post, “16 weeks growing in the sunshine ☀️ baby is the size of an avocado 🥑 & can already suck their thumb in the womb 👼🏼.”

Tia Blanco is a proud ambassador of California Performance Co

In another recent post, Tia teamed up with California Performance Co as they announced a special giveaway.

The surfer further shared a short clip of herself while she drank out of the yellow California Performance Co water bottle.

She was captured spinning around on the beach and then in her house while she happily drank out of the colorful product.

The surfer let her fans know that “@californiaperformanceco is made without animals, bringing you the most environmentally friendly, ethical, and tastiest whey protein in the world! It also uses 97% fewer emissions and water than regular whey protein on the market!! Hope you win!”

Per usual, Tia looked stunning as she helped promote this special giveaway.

The athlete was spotted wearing a teal bodysuit along with a pair of high-waisted, teal beach pants.

For the second look, Tia went a bit more casual as she sported a pair of comfy green shorts, a cropped taupe-colored tank, and a baggy white cardigan.

She captioned the post, “GIVEAWAY ✨🙏🏽 You guys know I’ve been a fan of @californiaperformanceco for a while now & I’m happy to be giving away over $100 worth of product to one lucky winner! #ad #cpcoambassador All you have to do to enter is like this post & tag 2 of your fitness friends down below.”