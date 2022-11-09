Tia Blanco stuns at the 2018 Animal Equality’s Inspiring Global Action Los Angeles Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Tia Blanco looked incredible in her recent fitness look.

She wore the two-piece outfit to promote her new line with the popular fitness brand, Jolyn Clothing.

Tia has been an ambassador for the brand since March.

The pro surfer wore a nude-colored bra top with matching biker shorts that revealed her toned legs underneath. Both pieces are products that are available on Jolyn’s website.

She paired the outfit with white sneakers and put her hair back in a scrunchie ponytail.

From wearing skintight spandex to her bikini looks, Tia has shown that she has an amazing fashion sense.

Tia Blanco’s shows off her curls with recent glam look

Tia recently showed off her wavy long hair to her 400,000 Instagram followers, which she did in style.

The surfer wore a nude-colored plunging top, hugging her amazing physique.

She covered it up with a bronze long-sleeve jacket, which featured an attached hoodie, and a large black belt.

Tia also complemented it with a pair of black denim jeans, hoop earrings, and a thin necklace.

She tossed her hair in the video along to the popular early 2000s song What’s Luv? by Fat Joe and Ashanti.

She captioned the post, “Sun kissed curls.”

Tia Blanco’s own skincare line

A few years ago, Tia co-founded a vegan skincare line with her sister Aja Blanco. It officially launched with the platform Vejii back in 2019.

Dear Self Skincare is a cruelty-free collection that currently sells six different skin products, including a cleanser and a moisturizer.

Tia recently opened up about the process it took to start the company and the learning process behind it.

In an interview with The Beet, she said, “There have been a lot of ups and downs, and it’s been quite a rollercoaster, but we are so passionate about beauty and the skincare and beauty industry. We had to learn about the beauty and skincare industry as we went. We had to start from square one, since we had no real mentor for learning, like learning about the FDA regulations and all of that.”

She also wanted to make it clear that surfing is still her passion. “Surfing is my number one priority. I train and surf every single day, but my sister and I have always wanted to launch a skincare line centered around self-love,” she said.

Dear Self Skincare is currently available for purchase on the company’s website. Tia has not announced whether or not she is planning to expand the brand to physical stores, or if they are planning to add more products.