Tia Blanco offers boyfriend Brody Jenner birthday wishes

Tia Blanco smiles on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Ultimate Surfer star Tia Blanco wished her boyfriend Brody Jenner a happy birthday in an Instagram post on Sunday.

The post featured a series of photos of the couple. The first snap showed the smiling pair posing in front of a waterfall.

Other pictures show the surfer and her boyfriend doing various waterfront activities. In multiple pics, the reality stars were surfing together.

The pair look like a very happy couple in Tia’s post.

While they obviously love to travel, one photo showcased Brody’s love for his hometown. One of the photos shows Brody’s tattooed hand with art dedicated to the Pacific Coast Highway that winds through his native Malibu.

Tia was sure to share her love in the caption. The surfer said of her reality star boyfriend, “You have been rocking my world since the day I met you.”

Brody is just as eager to share his love for his girlfriend with his 3.6 million Instagram followers. He shared a post thanking everyone for the birthday wishes and his surfer girlfriend was prominently featured in more than one photo.

The pair have officially been dating since May of this year. They had been rumored to be dating since earlier that spring.

Tia is a professional surfer who won the reality show competition Ultimate Surfer.

Brody’s Jenner’s famous family

Brody is a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and is most famous for his role on The Hills in the early 2000s.

Tia’s obviously got the family’s stamp of approval. Brody’s famous mom, Linda Thompson, regularly shows her support for Tia by commenting on her Instagram posts.

On a recent post, Linda commented, “You are a one-of-a-kind beautiful, talented, precious, girl!” With compliments like that, Brody’s mother definitely supports the relationship.

Jenner was previously in a relationship with Kaitlynn Carter. The couple got engaged in 2016 and split up in 2019.

The couple starred on the reboot of The Hills, The Hills: New Beginnings. The show chronicled their relationship and eventual breakup.

Brody’s Jenner’s ex-girlfriend has moved on too

Unfortunately, the New Beginnings was canceled after the second season.

Kaitlynn Carter has also moved on from her ex. Many fans remember her fling with Miley Cyrus.

The two stars were photographed engaging in some serious PDA while on a yacht vacation.

After that whirlwind romance, Kaitlynn moved on with her current boyfriend Kristopher Brock. The couple share a son who was born in September of last year.