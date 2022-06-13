Tia Blanco in skintight spandex for handstand showoff

Tia Blanco is in El Salvador for a surfing competition. Pic credit: @tiablanco/Instagram

Tia Blanco is known for the expert way she can ride a wave, but this pro surfer also has some serious yoga skills.

While in El Salvador for a major surfing competition, Blanco took to her IG stories for a big handstand showoff, and she is impressing all her fans with sheer strength and body control that most people don’t have.

This trip has been just as much fun as it is work for the 25-year-old surfer, though, as she has her boyfriend Brody Jenner with her, and they’ve been showing off some of the fun things they’ve been up to since hitting the El Salvador beaches.

Tia Blanco goes beast mode with a handstand show off

In the video below, which was initially shared to Tia Blanco’s Instagram stories, she wore tight, black spandex shorts and a matching sports bra for an impressive workout session.

It started with Tia lifting herself into a handstand before bringing her legs back down and then back and forth with slow scissor kicks to show off some serious body control.

She slowly came back down from the handstand and then leaned back into a backbend to warm up her spine. Then, Brody Jenner’s girlfriend returned to another handstand before bringing her feet together and knees apart and then artfully bending her legs back into a scorpion pose.

Earlier this week, Blanco dazzled her fans and followers when she posted on the beach in an emerald green bikini to celebrate “warm weather & the best vibes.” Fans couldn’t help but notice her incredible abs and perfect tan.

Tia Blanco and Brody Jenner are officially dating

It shouldn’t surprise Tia Blanco’s fans that Brody Jenner is on the El Salvador surf trip with her. After all, they are officially a couple now.

Speculation about their status ran wild after Tia and Brody posted photos from the same waterfall back in April.

It wasn’t until just a couple of weeks ago that Blanco and Jenner went Instagram official after he posted a picture of the pair to his IG stories on May 31.

This new relationship comes three years after Jenner’s marriage to Kaitlynn Carter ended. Now, he shows up often in his pro surfer girlfriend’s Instagram stories and vice versa. Lately, he’s been spotted on the same El Salvador beach as Blanco, as they both spent quite a bit of time hitting the waves in the days before the Surf City El Salvador Pro, which runs from June 12 through June 20.