Tia Blanco in crop top and leather pants for Barbie

Tia Blanco rocked a crop top and leather pants. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Pro surfer Tia Blanco looked incredible as she channeled her inner Barbie Doll, playfully posing in a snap for fans.

Posing inside a prop Barbie doll booth, she rocked a pair of skintight leather pants and showed off her incredible curves.

The 25-year-old Puerto Rican beauty paired the shiny black pants with a pink crop top which gave a view of her tiny waist and stunning figure.

The off-the-shoulder top featured long lace sleeves adding a girly feel to the outfit that contrasted with her trendy leather pants.

The gorgeous blonde struck a pose in the box with a pink glitter sequin curtain behind her and a number of pink balloons of varying sizes to her left.

Her long locks held a soft wave and fell loosely over her chest as she shared the girly photo via Instagram Stories. She accessorized the look with some medium-sized gold hoop earrings.

Posing with a hand in front of her chest and the other reaching down beside her, she looked relaxed and happy as she posed for the photo op.

Pic credit: @tiablanco/Instagram

The Ultimate Surfer winner appeared to be at an event with her other half Brody Jenner, whom she has been linked to since May of 2022.

Tia Blanco in a skimpy bikini for Brody Jenner kiss

Brody and Tia revealed their romance earlier this year, and have since spent some time in Hawaii exploring the rainforest and ocean together.

She took to Instagram to post a sultry photo of herself and Brody embraced in a tender kiss, but it was Tia’s stunning body that was the star of the snap.

The couple embraced, surrounded by jungle greenery, as Brody had his arm around Tia’s back, right above her bikini bottoms.

Tia wore a brightly colored orange-printed shawl around her shoulders and set temperatures soaring with a bright purple thong that accentuated her curves.

She captioned the post, “Please leave a message after the beep 💌.”

Tia Blanco has been a surfer since age three

Tia was born in Puerto Rico and lived in both California and Hawaii as a child. Living so close to the ocean encouraged her passion and desire to grow as a surfer. Like many pros, she has been surfing for most of her life, and her dad taught her to surf from the age of three.

In 2017, she appeared on MTV’s The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros, where contestants competed to raise money for charity. During her time on the show, Tia raised $1,000 for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, which motivated her to make it to the World Surfing League Championship.

In 2021, Tia won the competition reality show, The Ultimate Surfer, and since then, she has become one of the most recognizable faces of female surfing. She won $100,000 and was offered wildcard entry onto the World Surfing League Championship Tour.

Amongst loved-up snaps of her other half Brody and sizzling bikini shots, she still finds time to post surfing content to her Instagram, including some insane action videos.