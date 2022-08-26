Tia Blanco in a thong bikini for Brody Jenner makeout

Tia Blanco and Brody Jenner share a kiss under the trees. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Pro surfer Tia Blanco is a dynamic mix of beauty, athleticism, and spirituality, and her nearly half a million Instagram followers love seeing these traits as she documents her life for her fans.

Tia has been linked to famous celebrity, Brody Jenner, since May of 2022, and the duo confirmed their romance a few weeks later in a sweet Instagram Story.

The two are vacationing in Hawaii and enjoying every minute, having adventures and exploring the rainforest and ocean together.

Tia took to Instagram to post a sultry photo of herself and her man embraced in a tender kiss. But the highlight of the photo was Tia’s toned body.

Brody and Tia embraced, surrounded by jungle trees, and she held him tightly with her arms around his neck. Brody had his arm around Tia’s back, right above her bikini bottoms.

Tia wore an orange-printed shawl around her shoulders, and turned up the island heat with a purple thong to accentuate her curves.

Tia Blanco has been surfing since the age of three

Tia was born in Puerto Rico and lived in both California and Hawaii as a child, and living near the ocean encouraged her to grow as a surfer. Like many pros, she has been surfing for most of her life, and her dad taught her to surf from the age of three.

In 2017, she appeared on MTV’s The Challenge: Champs vs Pros, where contestants competed to raise money for charity. During her time on the show, Tia raised $1,000 for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. That motivated her even more to make it to the World Surfing League Championship.

In 2021, Tia won the competition reality show, The Ultimate Surfer, and since then she has become one of the most recognizable faces of female surfing. She won $100,000 and was offered wildcard entry onto the World Surfing League Championship Tour.

Tia is proud of living a holistic lifestyle

The 25-year-old stunner is a practitioner of yoga, meditation, and veganism. Tia credits her veganism to her mom, as she grew up in a vegetarian household and revealed that she has never eaten meat in her life.

She often shares tips and advice with her social media followers and has a YouTube channel where she helps people stay healthy with a vegan diet. Tia’s social media is focused on positive energy and a healthy life.