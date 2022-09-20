Thylane Blondeau stuns topless under upside down sweater

Thylane Blondeau looks stunning in the unusual get-up. Picture credit: @ImageCollect.com/Laurent Koffel

Thylane Blondeau wowed crowds as she took to the catwalk topless under an upside down sweater.

The supermodel sported the daring look at the JW Anderson Women’s Spring Summer 2023 fashion show in London.

The upside down sweater was hung from her neck by a coat hanger, baring her tanned arms and shoulders.

Thylane clutched a silver handbag and also wore a sparkling skirt above bared legs.

JW Anderson chose a fun setting to spice things up for the show, with arcade games and slot machines lining the models’ walkway.

Posting the pic to Instagram, Thylane said, “My first show in london 🥹 @jw_anderson woman’s SS23. It was such an honor to walk in your show. A big thanks to the nicest team.”

Thylane, who has been dubbed the “Most Beautiful Girl in The World.” has 5.9million followers on Instagram.

Thylane Blondeau dons barely-there shorts

Monsters and Critics recently told how Thylane got leggy in barely-there shorts for a stunning sunset pic.

The French model shared a photo as she looked pensively at the camera while standing in paradise.

Behind Thylane, there were blue and pink skies that illuminated the fluffy clouds to create a beautiful scene.

A bare-faced Thylane tilted her head with her dark blonde hair falling to the side with natural waves.

She stood on a couch showing off her tanned legs and an anklet around her ankle. Other than her anklet, Thylane wore simple accessories with silver hoop earrings.

She wore short shorts and long-sleeves with a red, white, and blue sweatshirt.

Thylane Blondeau stuns in leather dress

Monsters and Critics also revealed how Thylane had rocked a tight leather dress with a plunging neckline.

The stunning black outfit featured thin spaghetti straps, a deep V neckline, and large open slits underneath the bodice to reveal her skin. While the leather clung tightly to the model, it fanned out at the knees and her calves.

Thylane accessorized with three shiny earrings in her earlobe, as well as one in her cartilage. She wore a shining ring on her right hand and a silver choker-style chain necklace that brought a simple elegance to the model’s outfit.

The 21-year-old wore her hair slicked back with a small middle part and her hair tied back into a neat bun. This hairstyle allowed Thylane’s beautiful features and sharp jawline to take precedence.

Thylane wore dark sunglasses with sharp angles to protect her eyes from the sun and add regality to her beautiful and elegant attire. The model captioned the post she made on Instagram with a single emoji of a smiley face wearing sunglasses.

Thylane completed her look with black boots, black nails, and a shiny diamante purse that matched her choker necklace.