Thylane Blondeau stuns in revealing leather dress

Thylane Blondeau is striking in revealing leather dress. Pic credit: @thylaneblondeau/Instagram

Thylane Blondeau stunned in a revealing leather dress on Thursday. The French model has modeled for designers, including Dolce & Gabbana and Versace.

The black leather dress featured thin spaghetti straps, a deep V neckline, and large open slits underneath the bodice to reveal her skin. While the leather clung tightly to the model, it fanned out at the knees and her calves.

Thylane accessorized with three shiny earrings in her earlobe, as well as one in her cartilage. She wore a shining ring on her right hand and a sliver choker-style chain necklace that brought a simple elegance to the model’s outfit.

The 21-year-old model wore her hair slicked back with a small middle part and her hair tied back into a neat bun. This hairstyle allowed Thylane’s beautiful features and sharp jawline to take precedence.

Thylane wore dark sunglasses with sharp angles to protect her eyes from the sun and add regality to her beautiful and elegant attire. The model captioned the post she made on Instagram with a single emoji of a smiley face wearing sunglasses.

The accomplished model completed her look with black boots, black nails, and a shiny silver purse that matched her choker necklace.

Thylane launched a clothing brand, No Smile

Thylane launched her No Smile clothing brand, which seems to be going much better than the first clothing line she launched, Heaven’s May. The model, who was dubbed the “Most Beautiful Girl in The World” in 2007, named her No Smile clothing brand after people had repeatedly asked her why she never smiles.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Thylane had reportedly wrote in a previous Instagram post, “I’d rather no smile than do a fake smile.” The model added, “I’m smiling but on the inside :) So I felt like no smile was the perfect name for representing me and my brand.”

Thylane adds to her modeling portfolio

While the talented model and business woman has been busy as the CEO of No Smile, this hasn’t stopped her from pursuing more modeling gigs. In 2022, Thylane modeled as the face for the lingerie giant, Etam.

In addition to this huge accomplishment, Thylane modeled for Miu Miu, Kenzo, Cacharel, and for Italian designer Fendi through the #Peekaboo campaign.

When Thylane was 17, and previous to launching her clothing line, she spoke to Frivolette and mentioned that Bella and Gigi Hadid have inspired her.

“Bella and Gigi Hadid – these are my sources of fashion inspiration. And I’m looking for my style,” Thylane said.