Thylane Blondeau surely left the audience speechless as she walked the runway during Milan Fashion Week.

The stunning brunette took her modeling skills to the runway for Diesel as she sported a bold ensemble from one of their newest collections.

Thylane is globally known for her beauty and continues to show her fans and followers that she has the skill to also work her best angles and bring the heat for various brands.

In her most recent appearance on the catwalk, Thylane walked along the bright red stage with a matching background.

Though models for Diesel’s fashion show for the Fall/Winter 2023 were surrounded by red, Thylane’s outfit stood out from top to bottom.

With a fierce and stoic look on her face, the 21-year-old showed the world why she covets the title of the “World’s Most Beautiful Girl.”

Thylane Blondeau sizzles in a white crop top while walking in the Diesel fashion show for Milan Fashion Week

As Thylane made her way down the runway, she fully embodied the bold spirit of her outfit.

The ensemble featured a tiny white tube top with a bold silver Diesel emblem placed in the center. The bright white top also included a ruching effect as it wrapped around her torso.

Although it may seem as though the top would be the boldest piece in her outfit, the maxi skirt paired with the tube top added an extra flair.

Diesel put a signature spin on an otherwise simple denim maxi skirt. Though the garment hit the floor, it also featured detailing in the form of sheer panels along the outer thigh region.

Thylane Blondeau rocked a fresh-faced look as she walked the runway for Diesel at Milan Fashion Week. Pic credit: Best Image/BACKGRID

The panels allowed for the skirt’s pocket linings to peek through, and similar distressing continued from the button-fly waist to the skirt’s bottom hem.

Thylane was styled with minimum accessories. A silver bracelet was placed on her left wrist as she held a bold, dome-like silver clutch in her hand. On her feet, Thylane rocked a pair of blue-striped pointed-toe boots.

Diesel stylists went with a wet look for Thylane’s hair. It was slicked back away from her gorgeous face, with sections pulled over her shoulders from behind her ears.

Thylane’s makeup was as minimal as her accessories. Her skin was flawless and bold brows perfectly framed her face. However, her eyes and lips were left nearly nude, giving the overall look a fresh vibe.

As if the shot wasn’t impressive enough, Thylane took to her Instagram to share another shot from the runway.

She captioned the post, “still can’t believe it ! Thank you x1000000 for letting me walking the coolest show ever ! It was a dream 🙏🏽🙏🏽 Such an honor 💓Thank you to all the diesel team who were the nicest people ever ❤️”

Thylane pull out all the stops for her campaign with APM Monaco

While Thylane kills it on any fashion runway, she also dabbles in editorial modeling, as was the case with her recent campaign alongside jewelry company APM Monaco.

Pers its website, APM Monaco is “synonymous with elegance, savoir-vivre, and luxury living.” The brand has more than 400 stores worldwide, all designed with their signature “navy blue leather and Riva wood interiors,” mimicking the ambiance of the South of France on the Mediterranean.

Back in December, Thylane hinted at her newest campaign with a beautiful four-picture carousel post to Instagram.

The series of snaps captured Thylane hard at work as she was glammed up by makeup artists and struck several poses for the camera.

Thylane then took to Instagram just last week with yet another look at her modeling work for the brand.

In this series of three shots, Thylane shared a vulnerable gaze with the camera lens while touching her upper arm with a hand covered in the jewelry company’s designs.

The second picture was another glamourous shot of the model as she brought one hand up to cup her chin while holding her gaze off-camera. Her rich, dark waves blew in the wind around her.

Finally, the last shot was an editorial dream as the camera was brought in close to Thylane’s face, focusing on her hand as it rested gently on her cheek. Though her eyes weren’t visible in the shot, her full pout was, and it was left bare, which allowed the rings adorning her fingers, and the bracelets on her wrist to really steal the shot.

Thylane is clearly a multi-faceted model and just as skilled as she is beautiful.