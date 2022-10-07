Thylane Blondeau shows off legs in tiny leather shorts

The ‘World’s Most Beautiful Girl’ Thylane Blondeau commands attention on Miu Miu catwalk. Pic credit: @thylaneblondeau/Instagram

Thylane Blondeau once dubbed the ‘World’s Most Beautiful Girl,’ strutted her stuff on a Parisian runway in her native France.

The adult, who has been well-known since she was a child model, reposted photos from outside the venue on a cobblestone street in Paris.

She shared the professional shots with her 6 million Instagram followers, with whom she frequently posts scenic selfies.

Thylane looked gorgeous with her hair sleeked back in a center part and her tresses gorgeously braided.

The 21-year-old rocked a natural glow, highlighted by the sun, which kissed her skin.

She reminded fans in her caption that the latest catwalk appearance wasn’t her first rodeo. In fact, it marked the sixth time that the model blessed the Miu Miu runway with her presence.

Thylane Blondeau in tiny denim shorts at Miu Miu

Thylane showed off her sense of style in a gray collared shirt featuring harlequin patterns on the chest in shades of white and gray.

She tucked her sweater into her cutoff denim jeans which were super short and highlighted her legs. She wore a brown belt with the dark denim shorts to keep the garment in place

Sign up for our newsletter!

Thylane remained color-coordinated with knee-high gray socks that perfectly matched her sweater.

The French model completed the look with black leather loafers and dangly silver earrings.

She smiled for the cameras as her bright eyes popped and her lips remained parted.

The Etam face wore rosy blush, matching eyeshadow, and highlighter.

Her caption read, “My 6th @miumiu show 😱 !!! Thank you so much for having me ❤️ I love u guys so much 🙏🏽.”

As Thylane reminded fans in the caption, she has modeled on the runway before. But some may be surprised to learn that at just 21 years of age, she has modeled for more than 10 years.

Thylane Blondeau’s first modeling gig

The daughter of Patrick Blondeau, a famous footballer, and, Veronika Loubry, a designer, some may believe that Thylane was destined for fame.

Thylane got her big break in 2011 when designer Jean Paul Gaultier scouted her and featured her in a Vogue photoshoot the same year.

The photoshoot was controversial because the young girl wore makeup and heels, enraging detractors who felt the pictures were inappropriate.

Thylane’s mom responded, “I understand that this could seem shocking. I admit I myself was shocked during the photo shoot. But let me be precise: the only thing that shocked me is that the necklace she wore was worth €3 million!”

Now an adult, Thylane can make the decision to model for herself, and it looks like she has decided to stay in the modeling lane.