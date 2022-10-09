Thylane Blondeau shows off amazing abs in tiny crop top and denim

Thylane Blondeau showed off her abs in a new selfie. Pic credit: @thylaneblondeau/Instagram

Thylane Blondeau wowed fans with her natural beauty in a stunning new snap posted to social media.

The French model, once dubbed “World’s Most Beautiful Girl,” went bare-faced as she snapped the mirror selfie promoting a skincare brand she loves.

In the photo, shared via Instagram Stories, she bared her torso as she wore a simple white crop top that showed off her incredibly toned abs and stomach.

She put one of her hands in the pocket of a pair of light blue slouchy jeans, and the other held her iPhone to capture the photo.

The phone was in a trendy iridescent case and partially covered the french beauty’s face. She wore a thin gold ring on each of her fingers, and her nails were perfectly painted in a shade of pastel pink.

The 21-year-old pouted into the camera and raised an eyebrow as she let the eye masks she had carefully placed on her face take effect.

Pic credit: @thylaneblondeau/Instagram

Her long dark locks were swept to one side, and a few of the model’s dainty tattoos could be seen on her suntanned arms.

She posed in front of a modern-looking dining room, with a wooden table and black dining chairs directly behind her. A large vase with pretty pink flowers was placed on top of the table and some black and white artwork decorated the walls.

Thylane tagged the luxury British skincare brand 111Skin in the post.

Thylane Blondeau in tiny denim shorts at Miu Miu

When she’s not catching up on her skincare at home, Thylane is out there doing what she does best – strutting her stuff on the runway.

She recently took a Parisian runway by storm in her native France as she modeled for the Italian brand, Miu Miu.

She wore her hair in a sleek braid and dressed in a stylish gray collared sweater featuring harlequin patterns on the chest in shades of white and gray.

On her bottom half, Thylane wore a pair of tiny denim shorts that showcased her jaw-dropping legs. She tucked her sweater into the shorts and secured them with a brown belt.

She wore knee-high gray socks that perfectly matched her sweater, and the model completed the look with black leather loafers and dangly silver earrings.

Thylane, who has been well-known since she was a child model, reposted photos from outside the venue on a cobblestone street in Paris.

Sharing the professional shots with her 6 million Instagram followers, she wrote, “My 6th @miumiu show 😱 !!! Thank you so much for having me ❤️ I love u guys so much 🙏🏽.”

Thylane Blondeau’s first modeling gig at a young age

Thylane was first discovered by Jean Paul Gaultier in 2011 when she was just 10 years old.

She appeared in a Vogue photoshoot, propelling her to fame but also causing controversy as the photos showed the young model wearing makeup and heels.

Thylane’s mom later recalled, “I understand that this could seem shocking. I admit I myself was shocked during the photo shoot. But let me be precise: the only thing that shocked me is that the necklace she wore was worth €3 million!”

The daughter of Patrick Blondeau, a famous footballer, and Veronika Loubry, a designer, some may believe that Thylane was destined for fame, and now as an adult, it appears the model has made her own decision to stay part of the modeling world.