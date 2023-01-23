Thylane Blondeau has been creating quite a stir lately with her gorgeous looks.

A recent post, shared by French brand Lancaster Paris, showed the stunning face in action, with some clever product placement.

The purpose of the post was to promote Lancaster Paris, one of the brands she has represented in advertisements.

The clip showed Thylane in head-to-toe white, wearing a short-sleeved shirt and matching shorts. The outfit was a blank canvas, allowing her purse to take center stage.

Thylane wore a Lancaster Paris pastel blue bag from the company’s new collection for Spring-Summer Part 1.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The name suggested that fans might see more parts of the collection, which is likely an exciting prospect.

Thylane Blondeau stuns in Lancaster Paris

The video started with Thylane strutting her stuff in a Mediterranean environment. The model looked divine as she marched down a historic street, wearing muted colors. Thylane’s Lancaster Paris bag wasn’t muted and perfectly fit the model’s vibe.

Next, Thylane wore a neutral-colored bikini top and a pink bag, also by the brand. She walked with confidence as she presented the bag to the cameras.

A caption for the post read, “We are happy to unveil our new campaign embodied by the sublime @thylaneblondeau Dive into the sunny and pastel universe of the new bags of this collection! New lines are to be found, as well as our iconic models revisited in trendy colors.”

For most of her life, Thylane has been making a name for herself in the fashion industry. That might sound hard to believe because Thylane is only 21 years old. But she was born to two famous French parents, soccer player Patrick Blondeau and model Veronika Loubry.

Therefore, she might qualify as a nepo baby, like Kaia Gerber. She has become one of the most sought-after French models and has been featured in several ad campaigns.

Her Instagram account has many stunning photos of her wearing different looks in between shots with her fiance, Ben Attal.

Another brand featured prominently on Thylane’s social media is Etam.

Thylane Blondeau collaborates with Etam

Thylane has collaborated with French clothing retailer Etam, which specializes in swimwear.

The French beauty created a Thylane x Etam collection, which quickly sold out, demonstrating her retail appeal.

In an Instagram caption, she expressed gratitude for the fashion experience, writing, “Wowwww. Thank you so much @etam for having me walking this incredible show !!! Had so much fun. Thank you @sagliogeraldine @cococasting forever grateful. Thank u everyone for ur sweet messages.”

At just 21 years old, the future looks bright for Thylane.