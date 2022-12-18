Thylane Blondeau stunned in the perfect LBD. Pic credit: @thylaneblondeau/Instagram

Thylane Blondeau was a vision to behold yesterday in a figure-flattering dress with a thigh-high slit and cheeky shoulder cutout.

The 21-year-old French model could be seen resting on a contrasting spiral white staircase in the first two photos wearing a dreamy expression.

Other photos in the share gave viewers a compelling look at the entire ensemble and a close-up of her virtually makeup-free face.

The steamy snaps, posted by renowned hair stylist and colorist Laurie Zanoletti, showed Thylane striking several gorgeous poses in the sparkly black number, which clung to her every curve.

Her hair was slicked back in a chic updo with a timeless side part and a few spikes visible from the front.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The caption read, “Little sis @thylaneblondeau 🖤.”

Thylane Blondeau dazzled in diamonds for APM Monaco partnership

Thylane’s newest campaign for APM Monaco just dropped, and oh my gosh, the photos are absolutely breathtaking.

The five-foot-seven beauty rocked a super sparkly top with a plunging neckline and blue jeans to show off a captivating combination of diamonds.

The first set featured hoop earrings constituting numerous glistening tear-drop stones with a matching necklace, bracelet, and ring.

As a bold alternative, the second set highlighted circular dark blue and green stones that accentuated her oceanic eyes.

Thylane is no stranger to APM Monaco’s designs, as seen by the countless posts on her Instagram page, and the photos just keep getting better and better.

Thylane Blondeau stunned in skimpy leather miniskirt for Fendi campaign

Thylane found the perfect balance between effortless and couture during a recent photo shoot for Fendi.

The “Most Beautiful Girl in The World” sat on gray stairs to model a chic white handbag with complementing high-top sneakers and black sunglasses.

She paired the accessories with a thigh-skimming leather skirt and black jacket left open to give a tantalizing glimpse of her toned tummy.

The second photo showed a stunning bracelet stacked on her wrist, including a sold gold piece with lock and key pendants.

She tagged her team in the caption along with “Fendi 💓 #fendipeekaboo.”

Of course, being a high-fashion model doesn’t just happen without putting in a ton of work, and that goes for Thylane as well.

During an interview with RUSSH magazine, she shared the best health advice she’s ever received — “Take care of myself in doing sports. I’m boxing and running four times per week.”

She added another essential beauty task, “Always taking care of my skin, and less is more!”