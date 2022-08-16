Thylane Blondeau in skimpy green bikini for beach day

Thylane Blondeau enjoys a day at the beach in a green bikini. Pic credit: @thylaneblondeau/Instagram

The “World’s Most Beautiful Girl” Thylane Blondeau is proving how she got her impressive title after being spotted enjoying a beach day in Saint Tropez with her boyfriend, Ben Attal.

The French model wore an emerald green two-piece that left very little to the imagination, as her top was just inches wide and the bottoms, though she was turned toward the camera, looked to be a thong.

Thylane accessorized her beach look with a pair of black sunglasses and multiple pairs of earrings. She wore a thick gold chain around her neck and had her hair pulled back into a slick ponytail.

The 21-year-old model was barefoot for her romp in the ocean and looked to be enjoying the cool water despite temperatures in the French vacation spot being rather mild right now.

Thylane, who was named the “World’s Most Beautiful Girl” when she was just 6 years old, was at the beach with her boyfriend Ben Attal, who isn’t seen in this photo.

The pair, who began dating back in 2020, seemed to be enjoying each other during the outing, as they were spotted packing on the PDA while cooling off in the surf.