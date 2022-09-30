Thylane Blondeau is rocking a braless look in a plunging black dress. Pic credit: @thylaneblondeau/Instagram

Thylane Blondeau has been hitting up Paris Fashion Week and stunning her fans and followers with her incredible looks.

Earlier this week, Thylane shared a photo of herself at the Etam Live Show, where she strutted the catwalk in nothing but lingerie and boots.

Naturally, Thylane appears at many fashion shows for many brands and has a few that she’s been working with for a long time.

One favorite brand is APM Monaco, a luxury jewelry brand that focuses on silver pieces and watches.

Thylane joined many others at the brand’s dinner during Fashion Week, showing off her keep sense of style.

Though her whole look isn’t visible, viewers can see her rocking a braless look in a black leathery dress. The dress also features cutouts and a plunging neckline.

Thylane paired the look with some delicate jewelry pieces and kept her hair slicked back in a high ponytail.

Pic credit: @thylaneblondeau/Instagram

Thylane shared a snapshot of herself at the dinner to her Instagram Stories, though the original post was shared on APM Monaco’s page and revealed several other dinner guests.

Thylane Blondeau attends dinner in black cutout dress

Thylane was one of many guests at APM Monaco’s dinner earlier this week, and they shared pictures of each guest on their own page.

The post opened with a shot of Thylane posing with model and artist Baptiste Giabiconi, who founded WonderWall Agency and co-founded the luxury carpet line for pets, Le Tapis Rouge Paris.

Others include fashion Rose Bertram, online influencer Sundy Jules, Miss France and Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, tattoo artist Clement Grobotek, and influencer Bob Dylem.

The star-studded dinner was full of brilliant fashion, and each individual brought their own flair to the event. Fortunately, Thylane grew up surrounded by notable names and faces.

Thylane Blondeau has famous parents

Although Thylane made quite the name for herself even as a child, being named the “most beautiful girl in the world” when she was only six, her parents are rather well-known too.

Her father is Patrick Blondeau, a former French professional soccer player who played in the Premier League and even made appearances for France’s national team.

Thylane’s mother is French actress Veronika Loubry, with whom Thylane shares a remarkable resemblance. Veronika was known for her beauty as well, but rather than modeling preferred television and radio.

With parents as successful as Patrick and Veronika, there’s no doubt that Thylane fits right in at star-studded dinner tables and fashion shows.