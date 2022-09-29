Thylane Blondeau in bra and skimpy shorts highlights killer legs

Thylane Blondeau is showing off her incredible legs in lingerie during Paris Fashion Week. Pic credit: @thylaneblondeau/Instagram

French model Thylane Blondeau is a master at walking the catwalk at only 21.

Dubbed the “most beautiful girl in the world” when she was only a child, Thylane has blossomed into a beautiful young woman.

Her latest look comes from the Etam Live Show earlier this week as Paris Fashion Week continues in full swing.

Thylane was one of the models showing off the French lingerie brand and highlighted her incredibly toned physique while doing so.

Thylane gave a peek at her incredibly toned obliques on the runway, the plunging black bra highlighting her svelte physique.

The look was paired with some tiny shimmery black shorts and finished off with a pair of black heeled boots.

Pic credit: @thylaneblondeau/Instagram

Thylane Blondeau stuns in plunging bra

Although Thylane was looking away in the shot she shared on her Instagram Stories, Etam shared a quick video of the models, transitioning from one model to the next.

Thylane appears second in the video’s rotation, giving a full view of the outfit she was modeling.

In the video, she keeps her long brunette locks tied back and out of her face, seemingly makeup free for the clip.

Etam noted in the caption that these were some of the backstage fittings as they offered “an exclusive look at the pieces” for Tuesday night’s show.

Even when Thylane is not on the runway, she’s stunning even in the most casual of looks, including some incredible outfits from Spain and Portugal.

Thylane Blondeau shows off toned legs in Portugal

Thylane posted from Comporta, Setubal, Portugal, in early August, just within the height of the dog days of summer.

The 21-year-old beauty looked far from bummed out, though, as she posed for a couple of pictures from a luxurious-looking room.

Around her, viewers can see wood paneling, an open outdoor space with a lot of natural light, and some impressive tall baskets. Thylane is perched on a large tree-stump table as she leans back.

Her head was turned toward the camera, but she wore dark shades over her eyes. For her outfit, she wore a blue and green striped knit top and matching shorts. Fans can see a snippet of her toned abs and the clear muscle definition in her legs.

Thylane let the pictures speak for themselves, leaving no caption for her 6 million followers.