Thylane Blondeau gets leggy in barely-there shorts

French beauty Thylane Blondeau is getting leggy under magical skies. Pic credit: @thylaneblondeau/Instagram

Thylane Blondeau is showing her legs as she poses on patio furniture underneath a beautiful sunset.

The French model shared a photo as she looked pensively at the camera while standing in paradise.

Behind Thylane, there were blue and pink skies that illuminated the fluffy clouds to create a beautiful scene.

A bare-faced Thylane tilted her head with her dark blonde hair falling to the side with natural waves.

She stood on a couch showing off her tanned legs and an anklet around her ankle. Other than her anklet, Thylane wore simple accessories with silver hoop earrings.

She wore short shorts and long-sleeves with a red, white, and blue sweatshirt.

Thylane Blondeau shows legs in picturesque Marbella, Spain

Thylane looked down at the camera, which was situated close to the ground, allowing the entire background to be visible to viewers.

Behind Thylane, there were vast, open waters with calm waves. Thylane sat on a yellow ledge with large cacti directly behind her.

Pic credit: @thylaneblondeau/Instagram

Thylane shared the shot on her Instagram Story for her 5.9 million followers.

Thylane has dated her boyfriend, Benjamin Attal since 2020. Ben is a Parisian based DJ, who also appears to be accustomed to a similar lifestyle as Thylane.

A quick trip to Thylane’s boyfriend’s Instagram showed the photos were taken in Marbella, Spain.

Thylane’s title as The World’s Most Beautiful Girl and subsequent fame appeared to come out of nowhere, but that’s not the case.

Thylane Blondeau was born for fame with well-known parents

Thylane’s parents are well-known names – her father, Patrick Blondeau, was a famous footballer, and her mother, Véronika Loubry, was a designer and television presenter.

Thylane followed her parents’ lead with life in the public eye, but used her beauty to get ahead. She was discovered by Jean Paul Gaultier in 2011 and appeared in a Vogue photoshoot the same year. The photo shoot was controversial because Thylane was a young child, but wore makeup and heels.

However, her proud mama was present during the shoot and shared her take on the controversy.

She said, “I understand that this could seem shocking. I admit I myself was shocked during the photo shoot. But let me be precise: the only thing that shocked me is that the necklace she wore was worth €3 million!”

At just 21 years old, Thylane has been famous for half of her life. And it appears the model is just getting started.