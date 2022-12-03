Thylane Blondeau headed to paradise, enjoying a surfboard moment in an orange bikini. Pic credit: @thylaneblondeau/Instagram

Thylane Blondeau looked stunning in an orange bikini aboard a surfboard as the model showed off her posing skills and impeccable balance.

Once dubbed the “World’s most beautiful girl,” Thylane enjoyed a romantic getaway with her boyfriend, Ben Attal, and it was blue skies and clear waters for the lovebirds.

The vacation was well-deserved for Thylane, who has been hard at work walking the runway and making appearances.

Ben shared a photo of Thylane on his Instagram Story as she posed atop a surfboard rocking an orange bikini.

Thylane re-posted the share on her Instagram Story for the enjoyment of her 6.2 million followers.

Thylane’s natural beauty was apparent as the fresh-faced French native showed her natural glow.

Thylane Blondeau in orange bikini shows natural beauty

Thylane rocked wet hair, likely going for a dip before climbing on the board. She sat on her knees with her legs together, resting her arms on her thighs and showing her red manicure.

Thylane donned gold jewelry that went perfectly with her bronzed skin, including a dainty belly chain. She sported a natural glow as she shrugged her shoulders and rested her cheek on one arm.

Pic credit: @thylaneblondeau/Instagram

There wasn’t a cloud in the sky behind Thylane, with the sun shining on the lush greenery on shore. The waters were calm and clear, and the bottom of the ocean was visible underneath the board.

Thylane, the daughter of former French footballer Patrick Blondeau and French actress Veronika Loubry, has spent a lot of time in a bikini because her family has a second home in Marbella, Spain.

Her modeling career also has given Thylane many chances to effortlessly rock two pieces. Accordingly, Thylane’s joint venture with Etam was a natural fit for the young French native.

Thylane Blondeau’s Etam X Thylane partnership

Thylane partnered with French swimsuit retailer Etam to create a line of swimwear that would appeal to younger audiences. Thylane had no problem serving as the model for her swimsuit line, excitedly announcing its release on social media.

Thylane rocked a blue strapless two-piece with ruched fabric and wrote as the caption, “💙 swimsuit : ETAM X THYLANE out after tmw 💙.”

Thylane didn’t merely pose for Instagram photos as part of her capsule collection. She also strutted her stuff in a fashion show that revealed the Etam swimsuit creations. As Monsters and Critics reported, Thylane worked the runway for Etam in September as part of Paris Fashion Week.

It seems that the collaboration did well because the website for Thylane’s Etam line remains active, but there are no products left for purchase.