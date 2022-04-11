Thylane Blondeau enjoys iced coffee in undies

Thylane Blondeau poses indoors and close up. Pic credit: ThylaneBlondeau/Instagram

The “Most Beautiful Girl In The World,” Thylane Blondeau, is enjoying iced coffee in a skimpy undies look as she announces yet another gig. The French social media sensation, 20, already fronts brands including Cacharel and Fendi, and it seems like one more fashion label has snapped her up.

Posting for her 5.2 million Instagram followers last weekend, the Aix-en-Provence native stunned in a series of low-key home snaps while topping up her caffeine levels and shouting out Etro.

Thylane Blondeau stuns while enjoying iced coffee

Opening with a confident and sideways gaze, the model posed indoors and amid gray carpeted floors as she held up a tall, frothy-looking iced coffee with a straw.

Thylane highlighted her model figure in a forest green, spaghetti-strap sports bra, going slightly plunging at the chest and, with a swipe right, peeping hints of acid-wash jeans.

The No Smile founder, now CEO of her second clothing line, also rocked a wine-colored manicure and pink lip, tagging herself at Hotel Martinez in swanky Cannes, France. Taking to her caption in French, she confirmed her love of all things coffee, writing:

“Café latté avec des glaçons svp 🥰 what’s your drink order ?”

The French translates to: “Iced coffee with the boys, plss.” The post came directly following an official promo for luxury label Etro. Here, Thylane posed outdoors on an ocean-view balcony taking in French Riviera views and wearing tiny green shorts, the same sports bra, plus a patterned green jacket matching a cute Etro bag she was clutching. “Definitely my favorite color @etro,” Blondeau wrote.

Thylane Blondeau is modest over nickname

Blondeau was spotted as a child and has been carrying around her “Most Beautiful” moniker ever since. The 2022 Miu Miu face has, however, revealed she’s pretty modest, even refusing to acknowledge her nickname. In an interview with L’Officiel, Thylane stated:

“Firstly: I do not consider myself the most beautiful girl in the world! When I was little, people always told me. But I did not even understand what they meant. Because who says that? Who says I am the most beautiful?”

In 2021, Thylane began fronting Etam lingerie. Taking to Instagram to mark a runway appearance for the undies giant, she wrote: “Wowwww. Thank you so much @etam for having me walking this incredible show !!! Had so much fun.” Thylane has also represented sweatpants brand Sweet Pants in the past.