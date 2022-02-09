Thomas Markle Jr. calls Meghan Markle ‘cold,’ says ‘money has changed’ Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle’s half-brother claims that money has changed her. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Meghan Markle’s half-brother has opened up on how he thinks she’s changed.

Thomas Markle Jr. spoke out during the latest episode of Celebrity Big Brother Australia.

He told a room full of his fellow contestants that Meghan was “cold” towards her ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, who “adored” and took care of her.

Thomas said that Meghan had “walked all over” Trevor and that Prince Harry was next on “the chopping block.”

He also mentioned the one change he sees in Harry: “The only difference between now and then is in all the photos prior to that, he had a smile on his face. All the ones after, he doesn’t.”

Thomas claimed he used to be close to Meghan, but she suddenly changed: “Money changed her I guess and fame went to her head really bad.”

Thomas Markle’s letter to Prince Harry

Meghan has had a strained relationship with Thomas for quite some time now.

Thomas made headlines in 2018 after he penned a letter to Prince Harry prior to Harry and Meghan’s wedding.

In the letter, which was shared with InTouch, Thomas tells Harry that “it’s not too late” to call off his marriage to Meghan.

He also wrote: “Meghan Markle is obviously not the right woman for you. As more time passes to your royal wedding, it [becomes] very clear that this is the biggest mistake in royal wedding history.”

He also adds that Meghan is a “jaded, shallow, conceited woman that will make a joke of you and the royal family heritage.”

Thomas Markle apologized to Meghan and Harry

In 2021, during an episode of Australia’s Big Brother VIP, Thomas was given the task of writing an apology to Meghan and Harry.

He read the letter aloud on the show. He began: “Dear Meghan and Harry, the first thing I want to say to both of you is that I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart for the awful, mean letter that I wrote to you prior to your wedding.”

He continued, “I want both of you to know it did not come from the real person that I am, but came from a very dark and hurt part of my heart … I am not a mean person at all, and I have more love inside me to give than anything.”

Thomas Markle let his sister know how he felt about her, stating “Meg, if I could really turn the clock back, I would truly tell you that I am so, so proud of you and truly I am so happy for you and Harry. And I love you.”

He expressed his regret for having written the original letter persuading Harry not to marry Megan.