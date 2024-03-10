This Meghan Markle moment is called the ‘cutest, most adorable thing ever’ by Uvalde victim’s family

Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, spent the weekend in Texas, first for her SXSW conference role and then for a meeting with family members of Irma Garcia, a Uvalde shooting victim.

Irma Garcia was killed in the mass shooting in Uvalde in 2022. This unfortunate tragedy took the lives of 19 children and two teachers, including Irma.

Before meeting with the victim’s family, Meghan fulfilled her role as a keynote speaker at the SXSW Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen talk.

Meghan Markle spoke eloquently about the abuse and bullying that she suffered while she was expecting both of her children, Archie and Lilibet, at the conference in Austin, Texas.

Then, according to messages shared by Irma Garcia’s nephew, John, on X (formerly Twitter), Meghan and Harry stopped off to see Irma’s family.

Meghan first went to Texas to meet with families after the shooting and made long-lasting friends with some of them, even stopping in to see them for family birthdays.

Harry and Meghan sing Happy Birthday in Texas

John was happy to have Harry and Meghan sing Happy Birthday to his mom in a warm and endearing moment this weekend.

He shared the video on his personal X (formerly Twitter) page during their visit to Uvalde, Texas.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle singing happy birthday to my mom ❤️🥰😭 pic.twitter.com/fss3TMmM6i — JohnMtz ☀️ (@fuhknjo) March 9, 2024

In the video, Meghan is seen carrying a birthday cake and singing wholeheartedly in a room full of people. Harry is looking on in the background and even joins in on the song.

John then commented, “Meghan Markle singing my mom happy birthday was the cutest, most adorable thing ever. She even bought her a cake.”

Meghan and Harry stopped in to see the playground they helped build

While they were still in Uvalde, the couple also stopped in at an event held by Kaboom!, a non-profit that builds play spaces for children.

In a press release, Kaboom! noted that The City of Uvalde and The Archewell Foundation joined them to create the playground after the mass shooting tragedy.

News 4 San Antonio reported that Harry and Meghan stopped to visit with families from Uvalde at the park, which was built four blocks from the school.

The Archewell Foundation’s website says, “Show Up, Do Good,” it seems Meghan and Harry have done just that with these visits to the families in Uvalde.